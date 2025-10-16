SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HD Hyundai Electric has secured UL certification, establishing a foothold to expand its market share in North America's low- and medium-voltage circuit breaker market.

HD Hyundai Electric announced on Tuesday, October 14, that four types of its low- and medium-voltage circuit breakers — air circuit breakers (ACB), molded case circuit breakers (MCCB), vacuum circuit breakers (VCB), and magnetic contactors (MC) — have obtained UL (Underwriters Laboratories) and cUL (Canadian UL) certifications, the leading safety standards in the North American market.

The UL certification is a globally recognized mark of safety and quality granted by Underwriters Laboratories, a prominent U.S.-based safety certification organization, following rigorous testing and evaluation of electrical, electronic, and industrial equipment. Although not legally mandatory, UL and cUL certifications are effectively required for electrical products distributed in North America, particularly those with potential safety risks such as fire or electric shock. As such, they play a critical role in ensuring product reliability and enhancing market competitiveness.

Low- and medium-voltage circuit breakers are essential components in power distribution systems, delivering electricity generated at power plants to end users. They ensure stable power supply and protect facilities by interrupting excessive current flow during overloads. Depending on voltage levels, they are widely used across residential, commercial, and industrial applications — representing a large and resilient market closely tied to everyday life.

According to Global Market Insights, the global low- and medium-voltage circuit breaker market is projected to grow from USD 12.2 billion in 2024 to nearly USD 29.2 billion by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% — a 2.4-fold increase over the decade.

An HD Hyundai Electric official said, "With the acquisition of UL certification, we plan to expand our presence beyond high-voltage transformers — where we have consistently held the top market share in North America — into the broader power distribution equipment sector, including low- and medium-voltage circuit breakers."

Meanwhile, HD Hyundai Electric plans to complete the construction of a new power distribution equipment plant in Cheongju, Korea, by the end of this year, further supporting its expansion in the low- and medium-voltage segment. The new Cheongju plant will feature an advanced smart factory system designed to maximize manufacturing efficiency. Once completed, the facility is expected to double the company's annual production capacity of low- and medium-voltage circuit breakers to approximately 13 million units.