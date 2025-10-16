SHANGHAI, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Ringiertrade.

MedTec China 2025, which took place at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center (SWEECC) from September 24-26, served as the ideal platform to promote the latest innovations in the production of medical devices. At this exhibition, ROSTI Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. (ROSTI) provided visitors with interesting glimpse of its medical device design, assembly and production solutions aimed at the highly dynamic Asian markets.

ROSTI, a pioneer injection molding and assembly for the medical device industry, highlighted its technical expertise in the field of medical devices – from conceptualization and design to production and final output. In China, ROSTI offers optical injection molding and assembly services. Aside from its high-quality injection molding and assembly services, it also manages subsequent packaging, sterilization, overseas market documentation preparation, as well as regulatory consulting. Pat Williams, Senior Vice President of ROSTI Asia, together with Yifei Dai, Managing Director of Industrial Design Consultancy (IDC), discussed how their partnership led to the innovative designs of the medical devices that were presented at the ROSTI booth.

Combined expertise in the medical devices field

At MedTech China 2025, ROSTI put into centerstage several new products that reflect its strong capabilities in the field of medical devices. One of these products is an innovative dermatology device designed for a US customer. "This product was the first project that we had with a design partner and was launched into production. It exemplifies the importance of a strong partnership between ROSTI and a design company that has enabled the development of a good design where we achieved precision and efficient manufacturing by working together with a design partner. The result is an excellent product that was launched and delivered to the customer, and will be commercially available," according to Pat Williams.

ROSTI, in partnership with IDC, also showed off a skincare device that was launched in early last year. Another product is a smart device that connects to IOT on the mobile phone, which, according to Williams, "is a differentiated change from the first smart device that we've launched in the market as a result of our cooperation with our design partner." ROSTI has also recently gone into surgical stapler with very high precision – which was produced first in the US and later in Suzhou. A number of products that were previously produced in the Europea facility of ROSTI have now gone into production at the ROSTI facility in China.

Another strong point for ROSTI is how its customers benefit from the company's materials that are contained in the FDA-backed masterfile. This allows customers to use ROSTI's 3D printing technology to make the initial device using FDA-backed materials, obtain FDA approval and conduct clinical test before going into mass production. "We provide that bridge from prototype to a functional prototype stage to help our customers lower their costs and save time through this process," according to Williams. Materials that conform to stringent medical standards and have been approved for use in different sterilization methods are required for reusable medical device, as well as for single use medical device. With ROSTI's expertise, their customers are able to easily comply to the standards required for various types of medical devices.

As ROSTI's partner in the designing the innovative products that it's able to offer its customers, IDC has been engaged in mechanical engineering and electrical engineering starting from the initial conceptualization, design and manufacture. At the exhibition booth, IDC presented some of its designs, among them, a continuous positive airway pressure device that is intended for people who suffer from a condition known as sleep apnea. The device was also found useful during the Covid pandemic where it was able to save lives. According to Yifei Dai, Managing Director of IDC, "Our customers approach us with design challenges as well as reliability and usability issues, which we help resolve. Then we focus on the key innovations that can be introduced on the product." IDC performs usability studies, work with the medical professionals and conduct user trials. As Yifei Dai put it: "IDC has invented a new way of operating the medical devices we design to make them more comfortable and enable ease of use that also support the medical practitioners." IDC has also designed medical devices that enable the user to feel proud and excited about wearing the device because of several factors such as the device being more lightweight and usable. This has been made possible through sophisticated manufacturing process that has been part of the design stage.

The main difference between IDC with other design companies is that IDC is a full service design agency that can basically start from product design research all the way through to production support. As Yifei Dai explains, "IDC works with the customer in making sure that the product can be launched to the market properly, so this involves conducting clinical research and industrial ID design, mechanical software design and design to support manufacturing transfers – an entirely complete package. IDC brings value to the Chinese medical device company through product innovation where we create a product to solve the clinical problems." IDC helps solve the problems through innovations that will enable the creation of new patent opportunities for its customer so they can register new patent.

ROSTI and IDC working together have achieved the target results, with ROSTI serving as advisor to IDC during the design process – a very important aspect in getting the manufacturing work team working together to understand the feasibility of every design project.

Advancing in China and the rest of the world - future plans and strategies

ROSTI is celebrating its 25th anniversary in China. Over the years, ROSTI has been moving forward in the China market with its innovations leaning toward providing high quality products and services that respond to the everchanging demands of customers in China and the rest of the Asian region. "Being in such a huge market as China requires us to keep on adding value to what we offer. We have to keep reinventing and now, ROSTI is providing end-to-end solutions to our customers, working with our manufacturing partners, and our design partners. We have gone forward in the medical sector by being a contract development manufacturing organization where we can offer what our customers need, and that's what we've developed in the last 25 years," according to Williams. To support the upsurge in its medical business, ROSTI has sought the approval of a plan for an expanded 500-square-meter 100,000-level cleanroom which aims to meet the demands of both new and existing customers, and also highlights ROSTI's decision to further strengthen its hold in the medical field. The expansion project is scheduled for completion in February 2026. The company has also been certified under ISO 13485 medical standards.

ROSTI currently has two hubs for its medical business – one in China and another in Poland. These hubs are being expanded. In Asia, the facilities in Malaysia and Singapore are supporting the medical device business with the expansion of the cleanroom in Malaysia also being planned. With the actual drive toward regulatory compliance getting more stringent in China and in some cases being higher than other markets, ROSTI and IDC working together offer customers value added services through improved product design and efficient manufacturing process that meet global standards.

About ROSTI Group

Founded in 1944 with headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, ROSTI Group is a global technology-led plastic injection molding company and contract manufacturer to some of the world's leading manufacturers in the packaging, consumer appliances, business machines and medical sectors.The Group has 3,200 existing employees across 8 production facilities in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit: www.rosti.com