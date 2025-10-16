HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Colebrook Bosson Saunders (CBS), the leader in workplace ergonomics, is proud to announce that its Flo Monitor Arm has received the Good Design Award (GDA) 2025 from GDA Japan, which recognises products that excel in aesthetics, usability, and innovation to enhance daily life and professional environments.

"With this recognition from the Good Design Award, CBS continues to strengthen its position as a leader in ergonomic and future-ready workspace solutions," said Cecil Huang, Senior Marketing Manager – APMEA of CBS. "The award underscores our dedication to blending design, technology, and sustainability, while Flo Monitor Arm enhances workspace ergonomics and supports the well-being of users in modern work environments."

Flo Monitor Arm has been redesigned to support today's hybrid work environments, combining sleek aesthetics with functionality. It accommodates screens up to 34 inches, features a 1000R curvature and weighs between 2 and 7 kg, supporting both flat and curved monitors. The arm's diamond D-ring mechanism and patent-pending Flo Dual Rate Spring Technology allow easy adjustment of height, distance, and angle for ideal posture and productivity.

Featuring a smart cable cradle, a built-in mid-clip, and removable side panels, Flo Monitor Arm helps keep workstations clutter-free. Its minimalist design is refreshed with a contemporary colour block finish and refined texture. Built for longevity and sustainability, Flo Monitor Arm is made from 49% recycled materials and features plastic-free packaging.

"Flo Monitor Arm accommodates monitors from flat to 1000R curved, supporting concentration and comfortable posture with superior ergonomic design. Its patented tilt head and dual-rate spring, together with other unique technologies, enable smooth operation with minimal effort. The wide range of motion and flexible adjustments cater to diverse work environments, making it an essential presence on modern desks. The complex mechanism is beautifully encapsulated in a minimal form, balancing usability with visual sophistication," said the Good Design Award (GDA) Judging Committee.

Established in 1990 and part of the MillerKnoll collective since 2022, Colebrook Bosson Saunders focuses on seamlessly connecting people with technology, driven by its core values: to innovate, connect, and create.

