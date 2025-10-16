BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3rd Linyi Trade City International Sourcing Conference for Belt and Road Cooperation commenced on October 10 in Linyi, east China's Shandong Province, attracting over 2,000 international purchasers from 99 countries and regions.

With the theme of "Bridging the World, Sourcing Global Excellence", the conference features an exhibition area of 350,000 square meters, one main venue and 17 special sessions, attended by 2,816 suppliers, with exhibited products covering hardware & labor protection supplies, home building materials, stationery & sports goods, daily necessities, small commodities, used cars, etc.

During the conference, 20-plus parallel events will be held, including the Belt and Road economic and trade matching conference, the Linyi Trade City cross-border going global conference, the foreign trade premium product exhibition, and regional special seminars, to maximize the driving effect of the exhibition.

Starting from 2023, the Linyi Trade City International Sourcing Conference for Belt and Road Cooperation has been successfully held for two sessions, witnessing batches of quality Chinese products go global and international premium products gather here, and gradually becoming a new platform for economic and trade cooperation among Belt and Road partner countries.

Compared with the former two sessions, this year's conference is larger in size, offers more platforms and has a wider scope. It closely aligns with new trade trends and formats, focuses on the trade city and enterprises in going global, and covers rich activities like economic and trade negotiations, platform promotions, business-tourism-culture exchanges, international friendly football matches, etc.

To better leverage Linyi's advantages in commerce and logistics, Linyi City has highlighted the promotion of five key projects of the Modern Logistics City, Linyi Trade City International Trade Group, the Linyi International Trade Center, the "China Grand Market" Digital Platform, and overseas Linyi malls, to deepen cooperation and share development opportunities with relevant parties.

Since the beginning of this year, Linyi has held 176 overseas exhibition and negotiation events in 36 countries, organized 2,450 merchants and enterprises to "go global" and expand international markets. Besides, it has hosted 51 events for foreign merchants to learn more about the city, attracting 29,000 international merchants.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/347898.html