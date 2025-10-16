SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What if cancer care could move from reactive to proactive? At the Singapore Society of Oncology Annual Scientific Meeting 2025 (SSO ASM 2025), Gene Solutions showcased how Molecular Residual Disease (MRD) and AI-powered multi-omics technologies are advancing precision oncology across Asia-Pacific, reinforcing Singapore's role as a hub for innovation and global collaboration.

The symposium, "Advancing Precision Oncology: MRD and Multi-Omics in Solid Tumors," gathered leading oncologists and molecular biology experts to explore how ctDNA-MRD and multi-omics support clinicians and researchers in Singapore and across the Asia-Pacific.

Key Scientific Highlights

MRD assays analyze circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in the blood to monitor cancer at the molecular level. Experts discussed how this approach may:

Gene Solutions' Scientific Approach

Unlike single-modality tests, Gene Solutions' platform integrates DNA, RNA, and AI-enhanced multi-omics signals for comprehensive tumor profiling and personalized ctDNA monitoring. This multi-omics approach has the potential to improve ctDNA sensitivity, detect complex gene fusions, and predict primary tumor locations — supporting deeper insights for more informed, personalized treatment decisions.

Recent studies published in JCO Oncology Advances1 and Nature's npj Breast Cancer2 highlight the potential of ctDNA-based MRD testing to predict early recurrence and contribute to affordable monitoring strategies in real-world contexts. Through its CAP-accredited Singapore laboratory and global operations network, Gene Solutions fosters scientific collaboration to advance genomic research and precision oncology across the Asia-Pacific.

A Call for Collaboration

Ida Deleskog Lindstroem, Global Medical Affairs Director, emphasized: "Molecular residual disease (MRD) and multi-omics platforms show promise in advancing precision oncology by enabling clinicians to detect cancer recurrence earlier and tailor treatments more effectively. We invite oncologists, researchers, and healthcare partners across Asia-Pacific to collaborate in advancing these technologies, fostering data-driven, personalized care that aims to improve patient outcomes across diverse healthcare systems."

Read more about symposium highlight at: https://genesolutions.com/news/gene-solutions-showcases-mrd-and-multi-omics-advances-at-sso-asm-2025-in-singapore

About Gene Solutions

Gene Solutions is a multinational biotechnology company at the forefront of genetic testing and research innovation across the Asia-Pacific region. Leveraging Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Artificial Intelligence, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of advanced solutions, including:

With over two million genetic tests delivered, Gene Solutions is recognized for its proprietary research, CAP-accredited laboratories, and contributions to advancing precision medicine through clinical studies, technology development, and regional collaborations.

