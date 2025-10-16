DKSH Business Unit Healthcare continues bringing patient centricity to life with "Patient Purpose Day 2025". This global initiative, held for the third consecutive year across 12 markets across APAC and Switzerland, reinforces DKSH's dedication to improving patient outcomes. This year, the program focuses on advancing equity in women's health through meaningful community engagement and strategic partnerships.

ZURICH, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DKSH Healthcare, the leading strategic healthcare business partner in Asia Pacific, launched its third annual "Patient Purpose Day 2025" to improve patient outcomes. This initiative, hosted every September across several markets which DKSH serves, is held in conjunction with "World Patient Safety Day". Themed "Equity in Women's Health" for 2025, the occasion included varying health and wellness activities in each market, empowering employees to be patient advocates and lead by example in DKSH's efforts to champion greater patient well-being.

Driving Women's Health Equity

The Journal of Women's Health shared that globally, nearly three-quarters of diseases that primarily impact women are underfunded. A report by the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) Alliance further emphasized that women worldwide persistently face gender-based challenges in accessing prevention, early detection, diagnosis, treatment, and care for NCD. It also found that two out of every three women die from an NCD. Moreover, according to the World Economic Forum 2023, a survey found that at least 1 in 5 female patients in Asia-Pacific even delayed their access to healthcare due to family duties.

By focusing on the challenges faced by females, DKSH Business Unit Healthcare aims to encourage greater support, improved access, increased awareness, and decisive action for health equity. Bijay Singh, Global Head Business Unit Healthcare, DKSH said: "We believe that healthcare is a fundamental right for everyone. As the leading healthcare business partner in Asia and beyond, we witness firsthand the challenges many women encounter when it comes to their health. From chronic conditions to preventable diseases, the need for greater support is urgent and real. By choosing to focus on the message of 'Equity in Women's Health' for this year's 'Patient Purpose Day', DKSH encourages, advocates and supports programs to provide better healthcare for all, especially women."

"Patient Purpose Day 2025": Global Initiatives

Through the efforts of our employees and partners across 12 markets, the activities brought healthcare education and support to thousands of patients. A total donation of approximately CHF 149,000 (USD 186,200) was raised. This amount consists of about CHF 89,000 (USD 111,200) in in-kind donations and about CHF 60,000 (USD 75,000) in financial donations -- including CHF 16,000 (USD 20,000) raised from the Patient Purpose Day Run in Thailand.

Haylee Money, Vice President, Human Resources Business Partner, Healthcare, DKSH shared: "Women account for 36% in senior leadership positions at DKSH. While we are very proud of the progress and focus we have made on female representation, we are even more proud that we are able to stretch this focus to our Patient Purpose – as we drive better equity in women's healthcare."

Through DKSH's "Patient Purpose Day" initiatives, the company partners with local NGOs, hospitals, and advocacy groups to drive real impact. From providing health education and health check-ups to empowering women with health literacy – DKSH's mission is to break the barriers that stand in the way of good health.

Below is an overview of the key activities that were held throughout September across several of DKSH's markets:

About DKSH

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For 160 years, we have been marketing, selling, and distributing high-quality products and brands for multinational and Fortune 500 companies. Through our Business Units Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Performance Materials, and Technology, we deliver sustainable growth for our partners. We contribute to improving the quality of life for our employees and people in the local communities in which we operate. Headquartered in Switzerland, DKSH is publicly listed and operates in 36 markets across Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. We employ over 28,000 specialists and produced net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2024. As a strategic healthcare business partner, DKSH Business Unit Healthcare distributes and commercializes pharmaceuticals, consumer health, and over-the-counter products as well as medical devices. With around 8,000 specialists, Business Unit Healthcare generated net sales of CHF 5.7 billion in 2024. www.dksh.com/hec