CJ BIO Showcases Science-Backed Nutrition Solutions at SSG 2025

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ BIO, a global leader in functional health and nutrition solutions, will join SupplySide Global 2025 under the theme "Where Function Meets Clinical Proof." The company will present science-backed Nutrition Solutions for muscle health, beauty, and general wellness, supported by study data and research insight.

NDI-Completed Strength Solutions for Every Muscle's Need

The lineup includes WellNrich Leanepic™, a proprietary botanical extract designed to support muscle health naturally. It has successfully received FDA NDI Notification in July of 2025, demonstrating its safety and regulatory compliance in the U.S. market. Leanepic™ is a Plant-based Rosemary Concentrate, a proprietary extract refined by science and standardized to contain 50% ursolic acid for improved muscle health.

Also featured is BiomeNrich™ POST M005 (pasteurized Akkermansia muciniphila), the first Akkermansia strain to complete FDA New Dietary Ingredient (NDI) notification, s supporting both healthy aging and aging well—helping proactive individuals maintain vitality, mobility, and muscle health through microbiome innovation.

Beauty Within, Powered by Biotics

BiomeNrich™ condition-specific biotic solutions support better sleep, radiant skin tone, enhanced skin immunity, and healthy weight management—demonstrating how inner microbial balance translates into visible beauty and overall well-being.

Holistic Health, Powered by Fermentation and Bifidobacterium

Solutions featuring Lactiplantibacillus plantarum from kimchi and Bifidobacterium strains support gut health and overall well-being, while AMINATURE® L-Arginine and L-Histidine contribute to personal care and vitality, offering a comprehensive approach to holistic wellness.

Join Us

At Booth #2865, visitors can explore CJ BIO's trusted Nutrition Solutions developed in response to global trends in muscle health, beauty, and holistic wellness. Interested visitors can learn more through the CJ BIO website, or by following Instagram(@cjbio_official_tn) and LinkedIn (@cj-bio-taste-nutrition) for real-time updates.

To schedule a meeting or learn more about CJ BIO's SSG 2025 participation, please visit https://cjbio.net/ssg2025_meeting

About CJ BIO Taste & Nutrition Business

CJ BIO is a business unit of CJ CheilJedang, a subsidiary of CJ Group, an international company founded in South Korea in 1953. CJ Group operates in the fields of Food & Food Service, Bio & Pharma, Entertainment & Media, and Retail & Logistics.

CJ BIO is a leading global supplier of fermentation-based bio-products, including an extensive line of WellNrich™, BiomeNrich™, AMINATURE®, TasteNrich® and FlavorNrich™. CJ BIO has a global network of manufacturing facilities, specializing in microbial fermentation with the highest quality and control over their ingredients. With a strong foundation in fermentation, CJ BIO combines this expertise with its commitment to innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions for the food and