SHANGHAI, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 13, the opening ceremony of the International Biopharma Industry Week Shanghai 2025（IBIWS 2025）was held at the Zhangjiang Science Hall. The event is hosted by the Shanghai Center of Biomedicine Development and organized by Shanghai Biological Medicine Public Technology Service Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Yicai Wanxiang Information Technology Co., Ltd.

IBIWS 2025, in the theme of "Global Linkage, Industrial Empowerment", will last from October 13 to 17, during which a series of activities will be organized, including thematic forums, achievement exhibitions, and investment matchmaking sessions. They will converge factors essential for the industry's comprehensive development, ranging from innovations, industrial drivers, and regulatory empowerment to international collaboration and financial support.

The event aims to build a global exchange and cooperation platform for full-chain biopharmaceutical innovation, supporting Shanghai in developing into an internationally influential hub for biopharmaceutical innovation and fostering a world-class biopharmaceutical industry cluster.

Wu Wei, Member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Shanghai Municipal Committee and Executive Vice Mayor of Shanghai; Huang Guo, Member of Leading Party Members' Group of National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and NMPA Deputy Commissioner; and Antonio Barra Torres, Fellow of the Drug Information Association (DIA), delivered speeches at the opening ceremony of the Industry Week.

Dai Gang, Director-General of the Department of International Cooperation of the Ministry of Science and Technology; Xia Kejia, Deputy Secretary-General of the Shanghai Municipal Government; Wu Jincheng, Deputy Secretary-General of the Shanghai Municipal Government, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Pudong New Area Committee, and District Mayor of Pudong New Area; and Deng Xiaoding, Bureau Level Official (Level 2) of the Department of Consumer Products of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, attended the opening ceremony.

Before the ceremony, Wu Wei, together with the distinguished guests, toured the Shanghai Exhibition of Biopharmaceutical Innovations 2025, and exchanged views with representatives from relevant research institutions and enterprises on innovation and collaboration in the biopharmaceutical sector.

To implement the Action Plan for Promoting the Development Across the Chain of High-End Medical Device Industry in Shanghai, three high-end medical device industry clusters—located in Pudong New Area, Minhang District, and Jiading District—were officially launched at the opening ceremony.

Wu Jincheng, Minhang District Mayor Wu Qiang, and Jiading District Mayor Gao Xiang, attended the launch ceremony.

Zhu Qigao, Vice Chairman of the Science and Technology Commission of Shanghai Municipality, and Huang Xintian, Deputy Director of Shanghai Customs District, jointly unveiled the Biopharma Technical Measures to Trade Research and Evaluation Base (Shanghai) (TBT Base). At the event, the winners of the Shanghai International Computational Biology Challenge 2025 were also announced, alongside the signing ceremony of the Shanghai State-owned Capital Investment Biopharmaceutical Industry Ecosystem Cooperation Fund.

At the main forum, Lan Gongtao, Deputy Director-General of NMPA Department of Drug Registration, and Gu Jinhui, Director of the Development Center for Medical Science & Technology, National Health Commission, provided policy briefings and interpretations.

2019 Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine Gregg Semenza; Executive Chair of the Board of Directors of Intuitive Surgical Gary Guthart; and Chairman of United Imaging Healthcare Xue Min, delivered keynote speeches.

Renowned scientists, entrepreneurs, and investors from the global pharmaceutical industry, including Xie Xiaoliang, Wang Xiaodong, Angela Kukula, and Deng Feng, shared insights on topics such as frontier innovations and development trends in the industry.

The Shanghai Exhibition of Biopharmaceutical Innovations 2025 was held during the opening ceremony.

More than 800 participants attended the opening ceremony, including distinguished scientists, entrepreneurs, and investors from the global biopharmaceutical community; representatives from national and local regulatory authorities, industry associations, universities and research institutes, and ecosystem partners; as well as officials from relevant Shanghai municipal departments and key functional zones.

This year's Industry Week follows a "1+1+15+N" framework, comprising one opening ceremony, one exhibition highlighting Shanghai's achievements in the biopharmaceutical sector, and 15 thematic forums focusing on five dimensions—innovation, industrial development, policy support, capital empowerment, and collaborative synergy. In addition, a series of extended thematic activities will be carried out throughout the year, forming a "5+360" model of regular industry interactions and events all year round.

Since its launch in 2021, the Industry Week has been held for five consecutive years, becoming an important platform for advancing innovation in Shanghai's biopharmaceutical industry and a key brand event for promoting international cooperation and exchange. During the 14th Five-Year Plan period, Shanghai's biopharmaceutical industry has maintained strong growth momentum, with its total output rising from 761.714 billion yuan in 2021 to 984.702 billion yuan in 2024, representing an average annual compound growth rate of 8.94%. In the first half of 2025, the industry's output reached 500.566 billion yuan, well on track to pass the one-trillion-yuan threshold for the full year.