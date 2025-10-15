CHENGDU, China, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRI Online: On the afternoon of October 8th, at the Chengdu Jinsha Site Museum, a group of children excitedly showcased their "blue and white porcelain painting" creations, marking a perfect conclusion to the eight-day traditional cultural experience event, 'Qing Rhythm: An Invitation from Jinsha'. This holiday extravaganza, designed for all age groups and blending cultural experiences with public services, not only allowed visitors from all over the country to immerse themselves in the charm of ancient Shu civilization but also delivered an impressive demonstration of the integration of culture and tourism through thoughtful services and humanistic care.

Data shows, during the 2025 National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, the Jinsha Site Museum welcomed approximately 120,000 visitors, an increase of over 15.2% compared to the same period in 2024.

To ensure visitors had a fulfilling holiday, the Jinsha Site Museum fully integrated its exhibition halls and the National Archaeological Site Park resources, simultaneously opening three special exhibitions and organizing more than 80 diverse cultural activities. These efforts created a comprehensive, multi-dimensional audio-visual and interactive experience.

At the same time, the museum combined exhibition experiences with cultural services, offering not only free guided tours at different times each day but also launching multiple activities that were both educational and entertaining. The ancient civilization and distant history were reinterpreted through continuous exploration and storytelling, providing visitors with a fresh museum experience.

Additionally, the Jinsha Site Museum extended its cultural warmth beyond the museum walls through initiatives such as the "Mobile Exhibition on Ancient Shu Jinsha Civilization" in communities and the "Lighting Up Small Wishes, Spreading Warmth from Jinsha" themed charity event in hospitals. These activities brought holiday blessings and care to community residents and hospitalized children, promoting the extension of public cultural resources to diverse groups and highlighting the humanistic care and social responsibility of cultural institutions.