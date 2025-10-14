SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Daesang announced on the 14th that it successfully operated its booth at 'ANUGA 2025,' the world's largest food trade fair, held in Cologne, Germany from October 4 to 8 (local time). During the exhibition, up to 3,000 visitors per day stopped by the Daesang booth, further solidifying its position as a leading K-Food company on the global stage.

'ANUGA 2025' is the world's largest food trade fair, providing a platform to explore global food industry trends and innovations. This year, more than 8,000 companies from 118 countries participated, attracting around 160,000 visitors and marking the largest scale in its history. Notably, Korea was selected as the official Partner Country for the first time in the fair's history, underscoring the growing global attention on K-Food.

Within the "K-Food Partner Country Pavilion," organized by the Korea Food Industry Association, Daesang held more than 300 business meetings with buyers from over 30 countries, including those from Europe, the United States, Canada, and Australia, over the five-day event. As one of the most prominent booths in the pavilion, it drew enthusiastic responses from visitors. In particular, major European distributors from Germany, France, and the United Kingdom showed strong interest in Daesang's O'food and Jongga products. The company also engaged in in-depth discussions with local buyers to establish new supply contracts and met with many existing partners to expand its product lineup.

Locally produced products such as Mat Kimchi, Gochujang, and Gochujang sauces drew strong interest from buyers. The surge in inquiries about expanding local distribution channels reflected the increasing global demand for kimchi. Gochujang, in particular, benefited from the growing preference for spicy flavors among European consumers, creating opportunities to expand into the regional sauce market.

A cooking show by Michelin-starred Chef Fabrizio Ferrari, well known in Korea for his appearances on Netflix's Culinary Class War and JTBC's Please Take Care of My Refrigerator, drew large crowds each day. The cooking show featuring three fusion dishes made with kimchi, including Kimchi Carbonara, Kimchi Sandwich, and Kimchi Cheesecake, drew enthusiastic attention at every session. The pairing of European cuisine with kimchi was especially praised as "beyond expectations," demonstrating the ingredient's versatile potential.

Local media also showed strong interest. Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR), one of Germany's major broadcasters, featured a variety of dishes made with kimchi while highlighting Jongga Kimchi, O'food ready-to-eat meals, and sauces, capturing the attention of local consumers. Bernd Zehner, a leading German food creator with 580,000 YouTube subscribers, also visited the Daesang booth to cover the event and help promote the appeal of K-Food.

The Daesang booth stood out with its unique "Vibrant Bloom" design concept, incorporating traditional Korean minhwa artwork. Inspired by Daesang's corporate identity, the booth's design features a tree rising five meters from its strong roots. Its striking design captivated visitors, while the harmonious blend of traditional Korean culture and modern aesthetics visually reinforced the beauty of K-Food and significantly enhanced Daesang's brand image. Going beyond a simple product showcase, the booth also highlighted Daesang's 69 year history, brand story, and Korean culture, leaving a strong impression on local media and European consumers alike.

Jung-Bae Lim, CEO of Daesang, stated, "This large-scale exhibition, where global consumers from all over the world gather, provided a meaningful opportunity to highlight the rising status of K-Food while reaffirming Daesang's influence in the European market. We will accelerate our expansion in Europe by building on tangible achievements with local buyers."

Meanwhile, Daesang is accelerating its push into the European market, which has emerged as a key export destination amid the rising global popularity of K-Food driven by the Korean Wave. By adjusting product formulations to meet regulatory requirements and developing tailored products that align with European standards, the company achieved a 35% year-on-year sales increase in Europe in 2024. In addition, Daesang is building a large-scale kimchi plant in Europe, a first for a Korean food company. Once completed, the facility is expected to produce over 3,000 tons of kimchi annually by 2030, supporting the region's rapidly growing demand.

About Daesang Corporation

Founded in 1956, Daesang Corporation has been one of the world's largest producers of fermented food products for over 60 years, and has grown to be the global leading Korean based food company by operating global brands such as Jongga, and O'Food which provides sauce, ready-to-eat meals, and many more products. Headquartered in South Korea, the company has also manufacturing subsidiaries in United States, Poland, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Visit www.daesang.com/en for more information.