SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has released a list of the most romantic destinations in Asia for those planning a marriage proposal. From sweeping fields to stunning islands, these locations are sure to set the mood for romance.

With their natural beauty and grandeur, these destinations offer an ideal backdrop for new beginnings, perfect for marking an unforgettable chapter in a couple's love story. Thanks to its incredible diversity of landscapes and cultures, Asia offers countless ideal destinations for creating picture-perfect memories that last a lifetime.

Here's Agoda's curated list of the top romantic destinations for proposals in Asia:

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, "Every proposal deserves a backdrop as beautiful as the love story it celebrates. From secluded beaches to serene mountain towns, Asia's romantic destinations add a touch of magic to every moment. At Agoda, we love helping couples create these unforgettable experiences with our great deals on accommodations, flights, and activities."

Agoda's extensive offerings, including over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, make planning a romantic trip totally seamless. Visit Agoda.com or discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app today.