SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INFiLED has concluded the opening events of its Singapore subsidiary on October 9-10, 2025, marking a clear step forward in the company's Asia-Pacific strategy and signaling A NEW ERA OF VISUAL EXPERIENCE IN ASIA.

Over two days of client and partner engagements, guests reconnected with the INFiLED team, explored the latest LED innovations, and aligned on how the brand will support projects across Southeast Asia with greater proximity and speed. As INFiLED reiterated: strong products open doors, but sustainable growth comes from deeply localized operations - being embedded in customer ecosystems, responsive to market change, and accountable for delivery.

Global Vision, Local Presence

Globalization paired with meaningful localization has long been the strategic foundation of INFiLED's expansion. The establishment of the Singapore subsidiary represents an evolution from regional offices to fully-fledged local entities, building upon the strong operational foundation laid by earlier presences in Japan, Korea, and Malaysia. As an independent legal entity with enhanced local decision-making authority and resource allocation capabilities, the Singapore subsidiary will drive more agile coordination and comprehensive support for neighboring markets. This transition enables faster response, deeper collaboration, and solutions that are not just tailored to but developed specifically for local market requirements.

Why Singapore and Why Now

As a regional nexus of finance, innovation, and logistics, Singapore provides the right conditions to scale localized operations - from pre-sales consulting and engineering to project management and after-sales support. Working in concert with INFiLED's network, the Singapore entity enhances regional forecasting, resource planning, and on-site execution, ensuring cross-border projects benefit from streamlined processes and clear accountability.

What Partners Can Expect:

Looking Ahead

With the Singapore subsidiary now operational, INFiLED will continue to strengthen its Asia-Pacific service network through increased local talent investment and enhanced operational capabilities. INFiLED is evaluating further localized deployments in Southeast Asia, including a planned presence in Indonesia, to bring comprehensive support even closer to customers. The strategic objective remains clear: pair high-performance LED solutions with speed, reliability, and proximity that transform ambitious creative concepts into dependable, repeatable outcomes.

Website: www.infiled.com

Email: info@infiled.com