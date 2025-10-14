SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda, through its strategic partnerships arm Rocket Travel by Agoda, has announced a long-term strategic collaboration with the Saudi Tourism Authority to showcase Saudi's rich heritage and diverse experiences to travelers across the Asia-Pacific region. Launched against the backdrop of WiT Singapore, the first campaign of the collaboration, 'Spectacular Saudi', will leverage immersive storytelling, curated cultural experiences, and exclusive offers to drive inbound travel to the country from 11 key Asian markets.

The 'Spectacular Saudi' campaign will run until 28 February 2026 targeting travelers from Singapore, China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand. With the aim of generating demand through targeted advertising, the Saudi Tourism Authority will leverage Agoda's Media Solutions to reach active travelers, deploying a marketing campaign that spans both Agoda's digital platforms and external channels. The initiative aims to reach high numbers of prospective customers and bolster tourism to Saudi.

Building off of the 'Spectacular Saudi' campaign, Agoda and Saudi Tourism Authority's four-year collaboration will run until the end of 2029, maximizing Agoda's online presence and reach. It will integrate a range of marketing efforts, including onsite banners and social media amplification. To drive bookings, the campaign will also offer additional discounts on selected accommodations in Saudi.

Through dedicated landing pages, travelers will discover Saudi's hidden gems and iconic destinations. Simultaneously, Agoda will also boost the exposure of hotels in Saudi, helping hotel partners benefit from premium positioning on the landing page to reach thousands of travel-ready users.

"We are pleased to collaborate with the Saudi Tourism Authority on the upcoming initiatives, kicking off with the 'Spectacular Saudi' campaign. By combining our experience in engaging travelers from Asia with their vision for the Kingdom, we aim to foster new connections and inspire more visitors to discover Saudi Arabia's unique destinations. We look forward to supporting our partners throughout this campaign and contributing to the continued growth of Saudi Arabia's tourism sector," said Damien Pfirsch, Chief Commercial Officer at Agoda.

Alhasan Aldabbagh, President of APAC at Saudi Tourism Authority remarked, "Our strategy at the Saudi Tourism Authority is focused on high-impact partnerships that offer unrivaled access to global consumer markets. By leveraging Agoda's extensive reach, we are driving direct conversion, ensuring that Saudi is positioned as the top choice for millions of travelers. This campaign is important for accelerating the country's tourism growth."

This partnership underscores a shared ambition to connect travelers with Saudi's vibrant culture and natural beauty, enhancing the nation's tourism appeal. Agoda's global network of over 6 million properties, plus flights, activities and more, stands ready to support this endeavor, promising value and variety to travelers exploring Saudi.