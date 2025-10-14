GIGABYTE Announces its Personal AI Supercomputer AI TOP ATOM Will be Available Globally on October 15

TAIPEI, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announces its latest energy-efficient AI supercomputing solution, AI TOP ATOM, will be officially on the market on October 15th. AI TOP ATOM is powered by the NVIDIA Grace Blackwell GB10 Superchip , designed for on-premises AI development and brings supercomputer performance to the desktop. With the preinstalled NVIDIA AI software stack, it is ideal for rapid prototyping, fine-tuning, and inference within a compact form factor.

Equipped with 128GB unified system memory and up to 4TB SSD, AI TOP ATOM delivers up to 1 petaFLOP of FP4 AI performance and supports large-scale models up to 200 billion parameters on-premises. For advanced workloads, users can connect two AI TOP ATOMs using the built-in NVIDIA ConnectX-7 NIC to handle models up to 405 billion parameters. Despite its immense power, the system is housed in a compact chassis, enabling seamless operation regardless of space limitations.

AI TOP ATOM is leveraged with NVIDIA AI software stack, a full-stack solution for generative AI workloads, including tools, frameworks, libraries to accelerate AI development. It also integrates seamlessly with GIGABYTE's exclusive AI TOP Utility, a software with an intuitive interface for model fine-tuning, inference, and deployment across large language models (LLMs), large multimodal models (LMMs), and modern machine learning (ML) applications.