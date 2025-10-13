WUHU, China, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global automotive industry rides the wave of a once-in-a-century transformation, a new era marked by openness and integration is unfolding. The role of automakers is evolving—from being mere providers of transportation to becoming co-builders of an interconnected mobility ecosystem. Yet, the journey from simple product trade to deep value resonance, from meeting basic mobility needs to shaping modern lifestyles, is one filled with challenges and breakthroughs. As a world-class enterprise in green and intelligent mobility technology, Chery Group has spent the past 28 years forging a path from product export to cultural integration—and now to co-creating lifestyles with users around the globe. Today, this remarkable journey is about to enter a new chapter. The 2025 Chery International User Summit will officially open on October 17 in Wuhu, China. More than a celebration of technology and innovation, the summit will be a grand gathering for millions of users worldwide to look back on the road traveled and envision the future together.

Vision: A Journey Shared with the World

From the moment Chery's first vehicles drove overseas in 2001, to the present where its cars travel the roads of over 120 countries and regions, every kilometer represents a story of trust and companionship. When a Brazilian father drives his CHERY to pick up his wife, or a German family chooses an OMODA for their weekend getaway—these everyday moments compose the living chronicle of how Chery has grown from Wuhu to the world.

Today, Chery Group has ranked as China's leading passenger vehicle exporter for 22 consecutive years, becoming the first Chinese independent automotive brand to surpass five million cumulative overseas sales and earning the trust of more than 17.72 million users worldwide.

Yet, Chery's globalization is far more than the accumulation of sales figures — it is a profound journey from commercial presence to community integration. Guided by its global philosophy of "In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere," Chery has established eight overseas R&D centers, gaining deep insights into local markets and user needs while delivering tailored products and services.

From cooling systems optimized for the Middle East's scorching climates to precision chassis tuning that caters to European driving preferences, Chery's localized operations have allowed it to grow not only as a mobility partner and a household name for families worldwide, but also as an active contributor to local economies and communities.

Evolution: From Product Operation to Ecosystem Co-Creation

For Chery, an automobile has long transcended the notion of being a cold mechanical tool. It is a bridge of emotion that connects people, and a "third space" that carries lifestyle, identity, and imagination. Rooted in this understanding, Chery has evolved its vision from product operation to ecosystem co-creation, giving rise to the WCWL (With Creative, With Love) user ecosystem.

At the heart of WCWL lie Creative and Love. Creative symbolizes infinite possibilities, while Love represents heart-to-heart connection. Whether it is through ESG initiatives co-developed with UNICEF and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)—embedding social responsibility into the brand's DNA; or through innovative technologies such as the AiMOGA Robotics and Argos robot dog, bringing "a trusted intelligent assistant for humanity" into everyday life; or through co-created lifestyle products like iCAUR-life, transforming user imagination into reality—each example vividly illustrates the living spirit of the WCWL ecosystem.

In this two-way journey between brand and users, traditional boundaries between supply and demand are dissolving. The automotive experience is extending far beyond mobility itself, reaching deeply into every aspect of users' lives. An open ecosystem covering people, cars, and life is gradually taking shape—one in which every user is not only a product owner, but also a co-creator of the ecosystem and a co-sharer of its value.

Opening: A Global Rendezvous with the Future

Years of innovation and exploration will soon culminate in a moment of brilliance at the 2025 Chery International User Summit, opening on October 17. As the centerpiece of the event, the Chery International Eco-Exhibition will present the full WCWL ecosystem matrix—a vivid embodiment of Chery's global vision and diversified brand strategy.

Inside this exhibition hall—an immersive reflection of Chery's globalization journey and multi-brand evolution—visitors will relive Chery's "brand trilogy" and revisit the shining milestones it has achieved alongside users worldwide. Here, guests will experience Chery's diverse brand universe: from CHERY, representing hybrid technology, intelligent electrification, and family-first values; to OMODA & JAECOO, co-creating better lifestyles with a new generation of young users; from EXEED, redefining luxury, technology, and new energy; to iCAUR with the slogan "classic never fades". And for those seeking refined inspiration, the world's first LEPAS Global Boutique Store will offer a unique showcase of Chery's personalized approach to modern living—crafted for diverse user circles and their individual aspirations.

Within this space, visitors will experience the warmth of cutting-edge technology. Through immersive displays in hybrid, electric, and intelligent driving innovations, guests will witness how technology empowers a better, more human-centered life. Beyond technology, a "User Co-Creation Living Room" will bring the human touch to the forefront. In creative spaces like the Coffee Library and Elegant Lifestyle Marketplace, users can exchange ideas with like-minded enthusiasts and discover co-created products born from real user inspiration and imagination.

This is not merely an exhibition—it is an intimate encounter with the lifestyle of the future. From exploring how technology can seamlessly integrate into daily life, to connecting with a global community of kindred spirits, to engaging in thought-provoking conversations with Chery's engineering minds—every participant becomes a protagonist in this ever-evolving "dream space." Together, users and Chery will jointly define a new paradigm for "People, Cars and Life"—one that reflects the imagination, sustainability, and emotional connection of our shared era.

From a provider of mobility products to a co-creator of a diversified global mobility ecosystem, Chery's growth journey has always been one of walking side by side with its users. The 2025 Chery International User Summit is not only a reflection of past achievements, but also the starting point of a shared vision—where Chery and its global users join hands to shape a smarter, greener, and more beautiful way of mobility and living.

Together, we look forward to witnessing at this grand event a future of travel that is more open, more human, and filled with infinite possibilities.