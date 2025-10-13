BEIJING, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, China's leading online entertainment platform, today announced a collaboration with KADOKAWA Corporation ("KADOKAWA"), a comprehensive entertainment company headquartered in Tokyo, for the global distribution of its animated series, "The Fated Magical Princess". The collaboration marks KADOKAWA's first simultaneous release of a premium Chinese animation produced by a Chinese streaming platform. The collaboration demonstrates iQIYI's ability to produce high-quality Chinese animation that resonates with audiences worldwide.

Co-produced by iQIYI and KuaiKan World (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd, "The Fated Magical Princess" premiered on iQIYI on September 29. In Japan, the series was first available on leading OTT platforms —d-anime Store, U-Next, and Anime Houdai—followed by Abema, Hulu, FOD, J:COM STREAM, Prime Video, and Amazon Video, with its television debut scheduled for Tokyo MX, BS NTV, and AT-X. Outside Japan, the series has also launched on the well-known anime streaming platform Crunchyroll in multiple regions, including the Americas and Europe, as well as on Muse Communication's OTT platform and YouTube channel for Asia, bringing the series to anime fans across the world.

"The Fated Magical Princess" offers a captivating reinterpretation of Western-style fairy tales, blending familiar themes with Chinese cultural elements through breathtaking artistry and a compelling narrative. The series tells a story of resilience and connections, following young Princess Athanasia of the Obelian Empire as she navigates a world of enchantment and peril. From honing her prophetic gifts and mastering magic with the enigmatic magician Lucas, to forging unbreakable friendships, Athanasia must outwit dark palace conspiracies to reclaim her destiny.

"We have seen a growing global demand for high-quality Chinese animation, driven by audiences' appreciation for authentic stories and cultural richness," said Alice Leung, General Manager of International Distribution of iQIYI. "Through the collaboration with KADOKAWA, we will further extend the reach of "The Fated Magical Princess" across international markets, including Japan, and we look forward to bringing more captivating and culturally meaningful stories to viewers around the world."

Building on the robust collaboration, KADOKAWA has also confirmed the international distribution of another captivating iQIYI original animation, "The Forbidden City: Cat Imperial Study". The series explores the majesty of the imperial Forbidden City through the lens of its most charming inhabitants, the palace cats. Employing a unique animation style, the series beautifully showcases China's rich cultural heritage and unique traditional Eastern aesthetics. The animation will be distributed to major overseas markets, including Japan, the Americas, and Europe.

iQIYI's collaboration with KADOKAWA proves iQIYI's leadership in bringing high-quality Chinese animation to global audiences. iQIYI's proven track record includes internationally acclaimed series such as "Deer Squad", a beloved 3D animated adventure following four courageous young deer as they navigate thrilling escapades, champion doing good, and safeguard their vibrant home. The heartwarming series seamlessly blends adventure, problem-solving, and humor, instilling valuable lessons of bravery and teamwork in young viewers.

Developed in collaboration with Nickelodeon International and VIS Kids, "Deer Squad" premiered in 2020 and has been translated into over 30 languages, airing in more than 160 countries and regions, and reaching over 214 million families worldwide. A fourth season is currently in production and will be aired on both iQIYI and Nickelodeon International, continuing its global journey with young audiences.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is a leading provider of online entertainment video services in China. It combines creative talent with technology to foster an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. It produces, aggregates and distributes a wide variety of professionally produced content, as well as a broad spectrum of other video content in a variety of formats. iQIYI distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. Over time, iQIYI has built a massive user base and developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, IP licensing, talent agency, online literature, etc.

About KADOKAWA Corporation

KADOKAWA Group, a comprehensive entertainment company, develops a wide range of businesses, including Publishing, Animation, Film, Gaming, Web services, and Education/EdTech. We discover talent globally, create diverse IP (Intellectual Property), and deliver it through various media. We maximize the value of IP under our strategy "Global Media Mix with Technology," which refers to global rollouts of created IP by utilizing technology.

In the animation sector, KADOKAWA produces nearly 40 animated works annually, a figure that is one of the largest in the industry. With well-established production studios and experienced creators, KADOKAWA delivers a diverse lineup, including original KADOKAWA titles such as "Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-," "Bungo Stray Dogs," and "Delicious in Dungeon," as well as adaptations of external works like "【OSHI NO KO】" and original animations. Beyond planning, production, and distribution, KADOKAWA actively licenses its animation content for broadcasting, games, and merchandise, and distributes packaged media such as DVDs and Blu-rays. This comprehensive approach not only drives global expansion but also generates extensive revenue streams through game adaptations and merchandise based on its animation properties.

