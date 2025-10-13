JINAN, China, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 10, the 2025 Inspur SEA Cooperation Conference, themed "Inspur Inspires AIDC", was successfully held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Nearly 200 representatives from government agencies, industry associations, and leading enterprises across Southeast Asia to explore new opportunities for collaboration and regional growth. Distinguished guests attending the conference included Mr. Sun Shuqiang, Minister Counsellor for the of Economic and Commercial Office of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Malaysia; Mr. Anuar Fariz Fadzil, Chief Executive Officer of the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC); and Mr. Cui Hongzhi, Senior Vice President of Inspur Group Co.,Ltd.. They each delivered a speech at the event.

Conference video

Mr. Cui Hongzhi pointed out that as artificial intelligence continues to drive exponential growth in computing power demand, Southeast Asia has become a key engine of global digital economic expansion. Malaysia, in particular, plays an indispensable leadership role in promoting regional cooperation and advancing digital synergy. As a leading provider of cloud computing and big data services in China, Inspur operates in over 120 countries and regions worldwide. Leveraging the advantages of next-generation information technologies, Inspur focuses on global computing power deployment and the digital-intelligent transformation of industries, continuously advancing high-quality data center development to build a solid computing foundation for digital economy innovation.

In his address, Mr. Anuar Fariz Fadzil highly commended Inspur for organizing the conference, recognizing it as an important initiative to strengthen regional digital collaboration. He expressed his hope that Inspur will continue to harness the collective strength of the regional ecosystem, work together to accelerate the upgrading of local digital infrastructure, inject new momentum into the growth of the digital economy, and promote deeper cooperation between China, Malaysia, and other Southeast Asian nations in the digital sector.

Mr. Sun Shuqiang stated that the convening of the conference is a vivid example of transforming the "new quality productive forces" of the digital economy into tangible outcomes of regional cooperation. He emphasized that China is ready to further align its development strategies with Malaysia, leverage complementary advantages, and expand cooperation in areas such as the digital economy and artificial intelligence. He added that the Embassy will continue to play its role as a bridge, actively supporting Chinese enterprises and their Southeast Asian partners in advancing high-quality digital collaboration and contributing to the creation of a mutually beneficial regional digital ecosystem.

During the conference, industry experts engaged in in-depth discussions on the development trends of the AIDC industry. Mr. Cao Shouye, General Manager of Inspur Communication Malaysia Sdn.Bhd., shared that Inspur has built computing power infrastructure supporting diverse AI training and inference scenarios. By integrating digital technologies, the company has developed a sustainable data center system featuring low PUE, WUE, and CUE. Moving forward, Inspur will implement a "hardware + software + cloud service" three-pronged strategy to support the green transformation of the regional digital economy.

Experts and scholars from the Singapore Infocomm Technology Federation (SiTF) and the National Tech Association of Malaysia (PIKOM), along with representatives from PKNP Fire Phoenix, BDx, Vertiv Technology, and STP Planet DC, delivered keynote presentations on digital infrastructure development. Drawing from their practical experience and technological expertise, they provided professional insights and actionable pathways to support the upgrading of the Southeast Asian digital economy.

To further enhance collaboration across the Southeast Asian AIDC industry chain and strengthen the cooperation ecosystem, a strategic cooperation signing ceremony was held during the conference. Inspur signed partnership agreements with ten enterprises from Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines. The parties will integrate their respective strengths and resources to deepen mutually beneficial partnerships and jointly drive the upgrading of the regional AIDC industry ecosystem.

At the conference, Inspur officially launched a series of data center products and solutions for the Southeast Asian market. Addressing the key needs of rapid AIDC deployment, flexible adaptation, and intelligent management, Inspur introduced ten core prefabricated modular data center cabins and five new products, including an integrated air-liquid cooling station, an all-in-one power module, busbar systems, an intelligent management platform, and a micro-module solution. These offerings will further empower technological innovation and growth in the regional AIDC industry.

The successful hosting of the 2025 Inspur SEA Cooperation Conference provided an efficient platform for communication and collaboration among regional stakeholders. Moving forward, Inspur will continue to work closely with its Southeast Asian partners to stimulate digital transformation momentum, advance technology implementation, and contribute to the high-quality development of the region's digital economy.