SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampace, a global leader in advanced energy storage solutions, made a significant impact at Data Centre World Asia 2025, held on October 8-9 at the Marina Bay Sands. The company showcased its robust PU200 battery series for data centre backup and provided a strategic preview of its pioneering semi-solid-state technology, positioning itself at the forefront of power resilience for the digital infrastructure industry.

The exhibition served as a key platform for Ampace to address the critical power challenges faced by modern data centres, including the pressing needs for enhanced safety, greater energy density, and reduced total cost of ownership (TCO).

The highlight of the display was the PU200 Battery Series, a premier lithium solution engineered specifically for Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems. It is designed to provide mission-critical reliability, featuring exceptional safety standards, a long 15-year float service life, and high-power density, enabling data centre operators to optimize space utilization and achieve a lower TCO.

Alongside this mature product, Ampace presented its roadmap for the future with a reveal of its advanced Semi-Solid State Battery Technology. This next-generation innovation represents a substantial leap forward, promising a fundamental improvement in intrinsic safety and a significant increase in energy density. This development underscores Ampace's commitment to leading the industry toward more secure and efficient energy storage paradigms.

The Ampace booth attracted numerous visitors, including data centre operators, engineers, and industry partners, facilitating in-depth discussions on the evolving energy landscape.

"The digital economy demands power solutions that are not only reliable today but are also pioneering for the challenges of tomorrow," said a senior representative from Ampace at the event. "Our presence here, with both the commercially ready PU200 and our developmental semi-solid-state technology, demonstrates our dual focus: delivering proven performance for current needs while investing in the foundational technologies for a more resilient and sustainable digital future."

About Ampace

Ampace is a leading technology company dedicated to developing and manufacturing advanced lithium-ion batteries and energy storage systems. Leveraging its strong R&D capabilities and commitment to quality, Ampace provides reliable, safe, and efficient power solutions for a wide range of applications, including data centres, residential and commercial energy storage, and electric mobility. The company is focused on pushing the boundaries of energy technology to accelerate the world's transition to a more sustainable future.