A special counsel team said Monday it plans to summon former President Yoon Suk Yeol to appear for questioning next week over his alleged interference in a military probe into the 2023 death of a young Marine.

The team led by special counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon plans to send the summons to Yoon later in the day demanding his appearance at 10 a.m. on Oct. 23, according to assistant special counsel Choung Min-young.

"As it is absolutely necessary to question former President Yoon, we hope he will voluntarily appear to undergo questioning," Choung said during a press briefing.

Lee's team launched nearly four months ago with a mandate to investigate allegations the then Yoon administration reversed the initial findings of a military probe into the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun to clear a then Marine commander of responsibility.

This will be the first time the team questions Yoon, who allegedly flew into a rage during a meeting with senior aides upon being briefed on the initial findings.

The former president was placed under arrest for a second time in July on charges related to his failed attempt to impose martial law in December.

He has since refused to cooperate with investigators' questioning or his martial law-related trials.

The late Marine died in July 2023 during a search mission for torrential rain victims. (Yonhap)