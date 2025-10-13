Certified Integration delivers seamless, accurate, and scalable multi-country payroll for global enterprises.

CHENNAI, India and PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramco Systems Limited announced today that Ramco Payce has been officially certified as a Workday Global Payroll Connect (GPC) partner.

The certification validates Ramco's ability to deliver prebuilt, pretested integrations with Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), helping organizations standardize multi-country payroll, strengthen governance, and improve operational confidence across markets.

What Workday GPC means for Enterprises:

With Workday GPC, enterprises can maintain a consistent, Workday-first experience across countries. By leveraging Workday GPC, Ramco Payce delivers automated integrations that scale from single-country rollouts to large, multi-country programs. This enables customers to:

For global enterprises, this means faster implementations, consistent governance, a unified access model through Workday, and lower overall cost of integration and change management.

Rohit Mathur, Executive VP & SBU Head – Global Payroll & HR, Ramco Systems, said, "Our Workday Certified Integration underscores Ramco's commitment to simplifying global payroll at scale. By combining the Workday platform with Ramco Payce's next-gen payroll engine, enterprises gain a unified, seamless payroll experience. It also aligns perfectly with our product vision—low-code configurability, faster implementations, and elevated employee experience."

Trusted by 500+ customers worldwide, and powered by continuous tech innovations, Ramco Payce has been at the forefront of delivering global payroll transformation. With a global payroll coverage across 150+ countries, the solution offers seamless integration with leading HCM providers offering an end-to-end digital payroll solution that can be deployed on-cloud or leveraged as a managed service. With new features around self-service reporting, actionable payroll workspace, serverless payroll, and a quick implementation toolkit, Ramco Payce aims to deliver faster and smoother implementations. By leveraging robotic process automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, Ramco continues to offer a touchless payroll experience.

About Ramco Systems:

Ramco Systems is a world-class enterprise software product/ platform provider disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software, successfully driving innovation for over 25 years. Over the years, Ramco has maintained a consistent track record of serving 800+ customers globally with two million+ users and delivering tangible business value in Global Payroll, Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, and ERP. Ramco's key differentiator is its innovative product development approach through its revolutionary enterprise application assembly and delivery platform. On the innovation front, Ramco is leveraging cutting-edge technologies around Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, RPA, and Blockchain, amongst others, to help organizations embrace digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://www.ramco.com/products/payce

