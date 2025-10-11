Report by The American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (AmChamSG), Accenture and WEConnect International show that supplier diversity drives revenue growth, but women entrepreneurs continue to face structural barriers in procurement

SINGAPORE, Oct. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (AmChamSG), in collaboration with Accenture and WEConnect International, launched 'The Diversity Dividend: Why it Pays to Engage Women Owned Businesses in Southeast Asia' at the 2025 AmChamSG SME ACCelerate Forum with Ms. Yeo Wan Ling, Assistant Secretary-General, National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and Member of Parliament, Punggol GRC.

The report includes analysis of the supplier diversity of 631 companies in Singapore, Vietnam and Indonesia, and found that corporate revenue growth increases by 2.2% when suppliers increase women representation in leadership by 5%.



At the forum, Anoop Sagoo, Chief Executive Officer, Southeast Asia at Accenture, highlighted findings from the report, noting that "companies embracing supplier diversity experience tangible benefits, including enhanced performance and revenue growth. By implementing the recommendations in this report, stakeholders can unlock the full potential of women-owned businesses, fostering a more inclusive and resilient business ecosystem."

Based on a survey of 121 women entrepreneurs in Singapore, Vietnam and Indonesia, structural barriers in the procurement environment like overly complicated processes and long payment terms continue to limit access for women entrepreneurs.

"Anytime a company selects a new vendor in search of innovation, there is a risk. However, it is also a risk to hire the same vendor year over year that may or may not offer the best total value over time," noted Elizabeth Vazquez, CEO and co-founder of WEConnect International.

Dr. Hsien-Hsien Lei, Chief Executive Officer of AmChamSG said, "Business networks can bridge the gap between MNCs, SMEs, investors and policymakers. Through platforms like the SME ACCelerate Forum, AmChamSG provides opportunities for valuable connections that are vital for opening doors for SMEs to participate in large-scale supply chains.

Supplier diversity is not just about inclusion – it is business advantage."

Download the full report 'The Diversity Dividend: Why it Pays to Engage Women Owned Businesses in Southeast Asia' here: https://amcham.com.sg/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/The-Diversity-Dividend-Final-Version-Website.pdf

