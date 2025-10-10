LRQA Strengthens Cyber Resilience Conversations at Cyber Security World Asia 2025

SINGAPORE, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LRQA successfully concluded its participation at Cyber Security World Asia 2025, held on 8–9 October at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, as part of Singapore Technology Week.

This was the region's premier gathering for cybersecurity leaders, innovators, and professionals from across APAC. The two-day event provided a platform for enterprises, government bodies, and industry partners to explore the latest threats, strategies, and technologies shaping the future of digital protection.

Across both days, Booth N33 became a hub for meaningful conversations on cyber resilience, risk management, and digital trust. The LRQA team engaged with business leaders, IT professionals, and policymakers, sharing practical insights and exploring solutions to the region's most pressing cybersecurity challenges.

Discussions at the event highlighted that many organizations in the region continue to struggle with regulatory compliance, governance maturity, and response readiness amid a rapidly evolving threat landscape. Participants also expressed growing interest in integrating cybersecurity into business continuity and sustainability strategies - areas where LRQA's integrated approach delivers lasting value.

LRQA experts demonstrated how its assurance, certification, and advisory services help organizations across APAC strengthen governance and manage risk. Attendees learned how LRQA enables businesses to:

"Cybersecurity is no longer just a technical concern—it's a strategic imperative. As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, tech leaders face unprecedented challenges in safeguarding digital ecosystems. That's why, LRQA is proud to participate in Cyber Security World Asia, the region's premier gathering of cybersecurity leaders, innovators, and professionals. The event offers vital insights into emerging threats, cutting-edge strategies, and transformative technologies that are shaping the future of digital protection," said Fotis Kampouris, Executive Vice President – Asia Pacific at LRQA.

LRQA's participation underscores its mission to advance cybersecurity maturity across the region. Beyond the event, the company will continue collaborating with partners and clients - sharing insights, delivering tailored advisory solutions, and driving collective efforts toward a more secure digital future.

About LRQA

LRQA works with clients to identify risks across their business through certification, cybersecurity, safety, sustainability and supply chain resilience services. The company supports over 61,000 clients in more than 150 countries.

