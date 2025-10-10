Vietnam’s Visionary Leaders Redefine Success at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vietnam's most visionary leaders and trailblazing enterprises took center stage at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025 Vietnam, held on 9 October 2025 at the GEM Center, Ho Chi Minh City. Organized by leading regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the prestigious awards program honored businesses and business leaders who are reshaping industries, embracing innovation, and driving sustainable growth.

With the theme 'Showcasing Future-Ready Enterprises', this year's APEA celebrated organizations and leaders who are future-proofing their businesses amidst sweeping technological disruption and shifting economic landscapes.

A highly selective judging process evaluated 342 nominees across four award categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence. Each recipient stood out for their resilience, innovation, and commitment to creating lasting impact.

Since its inception in 2007, the APEA has grown into Asia's most prestigious awards platform, with past Master Entrepreneur honorees comprising Mr. Kwek Leng Beng of Hong Leong Group Singapore, China's Mr. Xu RongMao of Shimao Group, and Vietnam's very own Dang Van Thanh of TTC Group, as well as notable corporate recipients including Pfizer Limited (Taiwan Region), Baker Hughes, GE Company (India), Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines Inc., Novo Nordisk Pharma (Thailand), Schneider Electric Vietnam, and Shell Vietnam.

"Enterprises that thrive in today's world are those that challenge convention, embrace sustainability, and create value beyond profits. The honorees tonight embody the vision and resilience that will define the future of Vietnam's economy." stated Tan Sri Dr. Fong Chan Onn, Chairman of Enterprise Asia, in his welcome address.

Among the Master Entrepreneur honorees are Mr. Ly Anh Duy Quang, BOD Member of Greenfeed Vietnam Corporation, and Mr. Pham Dinh Doan, Chairman of Phu Thai Holdings Group, who demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic foresight in steering their organizations to greater heights.

In the corporate categories, among the esteemed recipients are Chubb Life Insurance Vietnam Company Limited and Logitech in the Inspirational Brand category. The Fast Enterprise Award went to ACB Securities Company Limited (ACBS) and Vietnam Export Import Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Vietnam Eximbank), while the Corporate Excellence Award was presented to Gemadept Corporation and Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB BANK).

