COLOGNE, Germany, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iQingdao:

From October 4th to 8th, 2025, a group of 21 local food industry export-oriented enterprises appeared at Anuga HORIZON 2025 (ANUGA for short), organized by China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Qingdao Sub-Council (CCPIT, Qingdao for short). This event fully demonstrated the excellent quality and innovation capacity of "Made in Qingdao" to global purchasers by building the overall image of "Superior Products of Qingdao".

As the largest Qingdao pavilion at European food exhibition, this "Superior Products of Qingdao" Pavilion at ANUGA 2025 covered 168.5 square meters. It showcased a dozen of quality specialities in Qingdao, such as nut baking, chilli products, frozen vegetables, and meat. A total of 2,783 customers were received and intention orders amounted to approximately 180 million RMB, among which the turnover of chilli products, nut baking, and meat dominated.

The food and beverage industry in Qingdao featured solid foundations, large scales, complete supply chains, and quality products. On this basis, several industrial clusters with distinctive characteristics and strong competitiveness have come into being. Accordingly, the "Superior Products of Qingdao" Pavilion at ANUGA 2025 attracted numerous overseas clients by its overall high-standard image.

According to Communist Party of China Qingdao Municipal Committee and Qingdao Municipal People's Government, CCPIT, Qingdao sets up "Superior Products of Qingdao" Pavilion at influential overseas exhibitions to facilitate local enterprises to "go global". Furthermore, it intends to optimize exhibition organization and strengthen liaisons at home and abroad. Specifically, CCPIT, Qingdao will realize its specialized trade promotion by virtue of upgraded overall image, precise business matching, and diversified advertising in the near future, etc. In this way, more and more superior export-oriented enterprises in Qingdao can expand markets and secure orders overseas.