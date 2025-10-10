OSAKA, Japan, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InterContinental Osaka (3-60 Ofuka-cho, Kita-ku, Osaka) is delighted to announce the launch of three exclusive Incredible Occasions that provide truly memorable experiences for their guests. Focusing on modern luxury travelers and diners who tend to place great value on experience in their lives, InterContinental Osaka is now offering truly unique and memorable opportunities to gather with family and friends, and to ensure that each moment will be a truly unforgettable occasion.

The Incredible Occasions at InterContinental Osaka are currently available for high end dining in the private dining room at Michelin star Pierre restaurant, exciting children's birthday parties in the private dining room at NOKA Roast & Grill and a truly unique weekend experience in the hotel's 3-bedroom Residence on the top floor. All of these exclusive venues, combined with meticulous planning and service, allow guests to long-lasting create memories with friends and loved ones.

1. Incredible Dinner Parties

For gastronomy enthusiasts and wine lovers, Pierre; the 9 consecutive year awarded Michelin Starred French Restaurant invites diners for a private dinner party in their own private space. Pierre provides authentic French cuisine with a Japanese flourish, inspired by Chef Shibahara. To make the evening even more dramatic, the venue itself transforms into a verdant garden of seasonal flowers and decorations to bring the dining experience to the next level.

2. Incredible Birthdays

For families who are looking for a fun and vibrant venue to organize their child's birthday party, NOKA Roast & Grill offers an enticing package. With child friendly decorations, balloons and buffet menus, the culinary team at the hotel will also create an original birthday cake and also offer a cooking class, specifically designed for children. The team at InterContinental Osaka team will realize the dreams of the birthday boy or girl, and a selection of entertainment options are available upon request. Throughout the event, parents can enjoy Champagne and canapes whilst the children are happily entertained.

3. Incredible Weekenders

For an intimate occasion with friends and loved ones, InterContinental Osaka is offering their dedicated space on the top floor with their 3-bedroom Residence, complete with outdoor terrace. In this stunning venue, guests can enjoy their own exclusive and private party, complete with private DJ, original menus from the culinary team and a selection of Champagne and beverages. After partying the night away, the next morning guests will be reinvigorated with their own private yoga session on the terrace, and a gourmet breakfast in the comfort of their room.

For more information and enquiries, please check the hotel website

https://icosaka.com/en/incredibleoccasions/

Contact: Yuka Uemura, yuka.uemura@ihg.com