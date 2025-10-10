SINGAPORE, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has revealed strong growth in interest in travel between China and Vietnam, underlining deepening tourism ties between the two countries following the launch of new flight connections.

According to searches made on Agoda, Chinese travelers' interest in Vietnam increased by 90 percent between July and August 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

The rise in travel interest follows the launch of new direct flight connections between Hanoi and selected destinations in China, such as Ningbo, Chengdu, Shanghai and Xi'an, that have made travel more convenient.

With the increase in flight options, Hanoi is particularly poised to become a major draw for Chinese travelers, with Agoda data revealing that Chinese travel interest to the Vietnamese capital has grown 89 percent year on year.

Vietnam's National Statistics Office also reported that China was the leading source market for international arrivals to Vietnam in August 2025, accounting for a quarter of all inbound visitors.

Vietnamese interest in travelling to China followed a similar pattern, with searches up 50 percent year-on-year for the July–August 2025 period.

Vietnamese are increasingly looking to take advantage of the new flight routes to explore its northern neighbor for their next getaway. Travel interest to Ningbo increased 77 percent, Chengdu 20 percent, Shanghai 68 percent, and Xi'an 130 percent, reflecting a curiosity for cultural exploration to metropolitan hubs as well as lesser-known destinations.

Vu Ngoc Lam, Country Director, Vietnam, at Agoda commented: "Vietnam is attracting more Chinese visitors by unlocking opportunities through improved flight connectivity, paving the way for travelers from China to discover Vietnam's rich culture and landscapes, and for Vietnamese to explore China in return. Agoda is excited to play a role in connecting the two countries, making it easier for travelers to plan, book, and enjoy seamless journeys across the border."

With over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda offers travelers seamless options to plan, book, and experience their journeys. From flights and hotels to tours and attractions, all can be combined in one booking on Agoda's platform, making cross-border trips between Vietnam and China easier than ever.