SINGAPORE, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower and Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science & Technology will deliver the Singapore Energy Lecture at the 18th Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) on 27 October 2025. Building on the theme "Envisioning Energy Tomorrow, Building Systems Today", SIEW 2025 will convene global energy ministers, heads of international organisations, and industry experts to shape innovative and bold solutions for the world's energy transition and strengthen systems for the future.

In the spotlight at SIEW 2025

2. SG60@SIEW Energy Showcase: The Energy Showcase will envision Singapore's energy journey towards 2065, as the country decarbonises the power sector. The Energy Showcase offers an immersive experience that brings to life how innovation, technology, and collaboration are shaping our energy future. From solar power and regional grids to energy storage systems, nuclear energy, digitalisation, and low-carbon solutions, visitors will discover Singapore's efforts in building a secure, sustainable, and resilient energy ecosystem. The Energy Showcase will feature exhibits depicting how Singapore is powering the impossible, turning ambition into action for a cleaner, brighter energy future for generations to come.

3. SIEW Associate Events: Premiering at SIEW 2025, the ASEAN–France Forum will draw on Europe's experience in regional interconnectivity to strengthen reliable and sustainable electricity networks in Southeast Asia. The Singapore–Sweden Forum will also showcase innovations in hydrogen, clean fuels, smart grids, energy efficiency, and startup-driven solutions. Returning for the second year, the Singapore–US Forum will explore the role of nuclear energy in shaping Southeast Asia's clean, secure, and affordable energy future.

4. SIEW Energy Insights and Techtables: Global energy experts will gather at the SIEW Energy Insights and TechTable to explore breakthrough ideas impacting Asia's energy future. Discussion topics include regional interconnectivity, smart grids and artificial intelligence, energy financing, carbon capture and storage, nuclear energy, and biomethane.

5. SIEW Thinktank Roundtables: The roundtables will build open, in-depth discussions on various energy topics, co-hosted with the World Nuclear Association (WNA), the ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE), and the Energy Studies Institute (ESI):

I. Roundtable A – Asia's Energy Future: Building a Diverse and Resilient System: Explores strategies to enhance energy diversity and resilience across the region.

II. Roundtable B – The Evolving Role of Nuclear in the Future Energy System: Examines nuclear energy's potential to support sustainable and secure energy systems.

III. Roundtable C – The AI-Energy Nexus: Transforming the Transition to Low-Carbon Power: Discusses how artificial intelligence can accelerate the shift to a low-carbon future.

6. Co-located Events: The third edition of the ASEAN Energy Regulatory Forum will form part of the Conference of the Electric Power Supply Industry (CEPSI). The forum will facilitate discussions on regulatory best practices, policy planning, energy markets, and regional interconnectivity. SIEW Partner events, including Asia Clean Energy Summit , Asia Gas Markets Conference, Asian Downstream Summit (ADS) | Asian Refining Technology Conference (ARTC) | Ammonia & Carbon Capture Asia (ACCA) and CEPSI will also continue to showcase innovations, foster collaboration, and provide a comprehensive platform for advancing regional energy transition.

7. SIEW 2025 will host a distinguished gathering of global leaders including:

8. The full list of speakers attending SIEW 2025 is available here.

