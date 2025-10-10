BEIJING, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ninth Book Fair of Tengzhou was held recently in Tengzhou, a county-level city in east China's Shandong Province to boost cultural development.

It is learned that the book fair lasted for six days from September 29 to October 4, with 79 exhibition areas and 25 themed activities such as author reading and sharing sessions and artificial intelligence science popularization exhibitions, allowing local people to enjoy the pleasure of reading and appreciate the charm of culture.

In recent years, Tengzhou City has made continuous efforts in developing cultural and tourism industries and promoting city-wide reading, steadily improving the city's cultural taste and soft power.

It has built a comprehensive public service facility venue, town and village cultural squares and rural libraries, and held a series of cultural activities to benefit local people, allowing the masses to enjoy "cultural feasts" at their doorsteps.

Besides, it has consistently prioritized the promotion and inheritance of "the culture of kindness" as a key driver for spiritual civilization development, implementing the "seven ones" culture initiative to continuously enhance urban functionality and quality. It has successfully been included in the 7th batch of National Civilized Cities.

With the successful holding of the Book Fair of Tengzhou, "visiting the book fair and enjoying reading books" has become a business card of modern Tengzhou.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/347809.html