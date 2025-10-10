A special counsel team will likely indict Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja on Friday over bribery allegations linked to former first lady Kim Keon Hee, legal sources said.

Special counsel Min Joong-ki's team is expected to file an indictment against Han, who is currently in custody, on charges of violations of the Political Funds Act, among other offenses, after her recent refusal to undergo further questioning, according to the sources.

Han is accused of colluding with a former church official surnamed Yun to hand 100 million won ($70,300) to People Power Party Rep. Kweon Seong-dong in 2022 in exchange for his help in gaining favors for the church in the event of Yoon Suk Yeol's election as president later that year. Yoon went on to win the election.

She is also suspected of involvement in gifting a luxury necklace and Chanel bags to Yoon's wife, Kim, while requesting favors, embezzling the church's money to purchase the gifts and ordering the destruction of evidence to Yun ahead of a police investigation into her alleged overseas gambling.

The Seoul Central District Court issued a warrant for Han's arrest last month, citing risk of destruction of evidence. The court also dismissed a petition she filed against her arrest last week.

The special counsel team has also been looking into allegations that the church's followers joined the PPP en masse ahead of a party leadership race in March 2023, allegedly to support Rep. Kweon.

The team has also reportedly found signs of mass sign-ups to the party by church members ahead of last year's parliamentary elections in April.

Under the Political Parties Act, an individual cannot be forced to join a political party against their will. (Yonhap)