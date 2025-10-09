To unveil talents and transform societies

PARIS, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Autumn 2025 marks a pivotal moment for SKEMA Business School. With 10 sites across 7 countries, 11,000 students, and 63,000 alumni, the school is launching its new 2025–2030 strategic plan titled UNVEIL. Behind this name lies a clear ambition: to unveil talents and unleash the potential of new generations to shape more sustainable organisations, and build, through SKEMA, a global educational platform spanning all continents.

Four structuring pillars to rethink the school

To design this fourth strategic plan, SKEMA consulted all its stakeholders: students, faculty, alumni, staff, and corporate partners. Four interconnected pillars form a dynamic loop within UNVEIL – SEEK, COMMIT, BUILD, and GROW – redefining SKEMA's student experience, societal engagement, and global ambition.

With 'SEEK', SKEMA is undertaking a profound transformation of its pedagogies and reinventing learning in the age of AI.

The school is adopting a pioneering doctrine, "Learn, Teach, Search, Work in the age of AI", which integrates AI into all the structuring dimensions of the institution. By 2030, every student will benefit from an AI-enhanced CV. Faculty and staff will be supported by KOMPASS, a tool designed to guide their professional trajectory. An interdisciplinary academic and scientific framework will also be established.

COMMIT expresses SKEMA's determination to create sustainable futures. Through its Move for Good initiatives and AI for Accelerating Impact programme, the school is mobilising its community around social and environmental causes and aims to support 150 impact-driven start-ups by 2030. A Global Impact Observatory will assess the tangible outcomes of these initiatives. A business hub will also bring together companies and alumni.

Major investments and global expansion

With BUILD, SKEMA is investing €150 million in its campuses to make them "Great Places to Work and Study". The school is evolving into a global higher education platform to deliver a unique and unified learning experience across all its campuses worldwide, developed with the support of its AI Innovation Centre in Montréal, Canada.

Finally, GROW embodies SKEMA's global ambition: following the opening of a campus in Dubai in 2025, the school will open two new campuses, in India and Australia, by 2030, expanding SKEMA's global network to 12 locations across 9 countries and 6 continents. The school will also create a School of Professional Studies (SPS) to train professionals and address the growing needs of regions and industries for degree, certification, and distance learning programmes.

2030 targets: 16,000 students and 250 faculty members

By 2030, SKEMA will welcome 16,000 students, 250 faculty members will make up the school's permanent academic staff, and the school's overall budget will reach €250 million.

With UNVEIL, SKEMA reaffirms its mission: to empower generations to reinvent organisations and societies.

