KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF) has officially opened visitor registration for its 32nd edition, taking place 4-7 March 2026 across two premier venues: Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) and World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL). Showcasing its signature concept of "1 Fair, 2 Venues, 17 Halls", MIFF 2026 will once again be the region's central hub for global buyers and suppliers.

The announcement follows MIFF 2025's remarkable success, which generated an estimated USD 1.31 billion in on-site sales - up 3% from the previous year. The 2025 edition attracted 19,556 trade visitors from 120 countries and regions, connecting them with 742 exhibitors across 100,000 square metres of exhibition space.

Since its debut in 1995, MIFF has evolved into Southeast Asia's largest export-oriented furniture trade show, gaining global recognition as a "real business show" where deals are sealed on the spot.

"With a proven track record of over 30 years, MIFF is a trusted marketplace, supported by a strong community of loyal exhibitors and international buyers who return year after year, " said Ms Kelie Lim, General Manager of MIFF. "Buyers don't just come to look; they come to place orders and pay deposits on the spot. Our rigorous vetting process for exhibitors saves buyers valuable time and ensures they meet reliable suppliers who can deliver."

Renowned for the widest selection of Malaysian-made wooden home and office furniture, MIFF features different hall segmentation with product categorisation to streamline sourcing in both venues. Its commitment to excellence and innovation was recently recognised, when its sustainability-focused Tree Planting campaign in 2024, received the Merit Award for Event Technology Excellence from the Malaysian Association of Convention & Exhibition Organisers & Suppliers (MACEOS).

MIFF 2026 offers a comprehensive suite of hospitality programmes designed to further enhance visitor experience:

"Every aspect of MIFF is designed to support our visitors' business objectives," added Ms Kelie Lim. "From saving costs on registration to simplifying travel logistics, our hospitality programmes ensure that buyers can focus fully on sourcing and building partnerships."

MIFF 2026 will spotlight design innovation, technology, and sustainability through a series of initiatives:

In today's shifting global supply chains, Malaysia is a key beneficiary of the "China+1" sourcing strategy. International buyers increasingly turn to ASEAN for its exceptional craftsmanship, design intelligence, supply reliability, and robust export capacity.

Malaysia's furniture industry generates approximately USD 4.2 billion in revenue, supported by world-class export infrastructure and a skilled workforce. Its strategic location and multicultural business environment make it an ideal hub for international trade. By connecting global buyers with Malaysia's manufacturing excellence, MIFF continues to drive exports and strengthen the country's position in the global market.

With over 700 exhibitors expected, MIFF 2026 will once again serve as the epicentre for buyers seeking Southeast Asia's finest furniture and global sourcing opportunities. The show consistently attracts more than 20,000 buyers from 140 countries and regions, cementing its status as the region's most international furniture trade show.

Registration for MIFF 2026 is now open at www.miff.com.my.

Trade visitors can secure free admission by registering before 13 February 2026, saving RM30 entrance fee and gaining access to MIFF's exclusive buyer privilege programmes designed to make sourcing more efficient and rewarding

For exhibitor opportunities at Southeast Asia's most productive furniture trade show, contact the MIFF organising team for prime positioning.

Notes to Editors

About MIFF (www.miff.com.my) MIFF is the largest and leading export-oriented furniture trade show in Southeast Asia, showcasing the widest collection of Made-in-Malaysia wooden furniture, home furniture, and office furniture. Since 1995, MIFF is a one-stop platform connecting a wider community of 20,000+ buyers from 140 countries and regions. MIFF is organised by Informa Markets, which is a part of Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B event organiser in the world.