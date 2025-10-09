ZTE accelerates global expansion by strategically focusing on gaming smartphones for youth markets

MILAN, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 6, ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, presented its dual-pillar strategy for global expansion: 2C transformation with a strategic focus on gaming smartphones for youth markets and advancement of a user-centric Full-Scenario AI Ecosystem at ZTE Devices User Congress in Milan, themed "Unlock Thrills, Define Style", as part of a sub-forum of ZTE Global Summit & User Congress.

ZTE showcased various stylish products embodying its strategies, including nubia Neo 3 series, nubia Air, international debut of the "emotional companion" AI Pet Mochi and next-gen FWA & MBB solutions, committed to building sustainable growth drivers globally.

"Our mission is to be the tech brand that best understands lifestyles of youth by delivering diverse products meeting their needs and expressing their identity," said Ni Fei, Senior Vice President of ZTE and President of ZTE Mobile Devices. "ZTE's sustainable growth, with smartphone revenue increasing by over 30% in 2025 H1, and nubia Neo series achieving remarkable growth of over 300%, validates that our gaming-focus strategy is resonating globally."

A global youth-centric breakthrough with a strategic focus on gaming smartphones

ZTE is deeply integrating its 2C transformation into youth lifestyles, with a strategic focus on gaming, spearheaded by its innovative gaming smartphones - nubia Neo series, while simultaneously expanding its gaming ecosystem, co-creating a vibrant gaming culture through gaming IP partnerships, esports teams collaborations, and AI Virtual Companion - Demi.

nubia Neo 3 series is named the Official Co-Branded Gaming Smartphone for Garena Free Fire. Following previous successful editions featuring beloved characters Kelly, Hayato, and Moco, the newly launched nubia Neo 3 GT 5G Limited Edition celebrates another iconic character - Kapella. This special edition channels Kapella's charming persona through powerful features and deep integration with the game. It also introduces Demi, a revolutionary AI Virtual Companion that serves as Intelligent Navigator by providing comprehensive game guides, coming with a unique Demi Mouthpiece function to generate in-game communication. Its striking White Hailstone colorway presents a cybernetic warrior aesthetic.

nubia Neo 3 series provides professional-grade gaming capabilities by packing Dual Gaming Shoulder Triggers, AI Game Space 3.0, 120Hz display, large battery with Bypass Charging, Z-axis linear motors and multi-layer cooling system. nubia Neo 3 GT 5G Limited Edition will first be available in Southeast Asia in October 2025, with prices starting from $249.

While gaming smartphones form the core of its strategy, ZTE crafts products for each lifestyle, a commitment perfectly embodied by nubia Air. nubia Air redefines the "Air-style" segment by integrating a massive battery, a large display with 4500-nit brightness, top-level dust and waterproofing (IP69K, IP69 & IP68) with accessible AI capabilities into an ultra-slim body. nubia Air is engineered to set a new industry benchmark in its price segment. Global rollout began in September, with prices starting from $279.

Advancing a user-centric Full-Scenario AI Ecosystem

ZTE is advancing on-device AI applications to deliver superior interactive experiences. As a major step beyond tech-centric innovation, AI Pet Mochi enters the growing market for emotional-AI consumer electronics, demonstrating ZTE's commitment to its "AI for All" strategy and serving as a key practice within its Full-Scenario AI Ecosystem connecting person, vehicle and home.

Mochi is built to be a smarter, more proactive, and personalized "emotional companion" for everyone. With a heartwarming appearance, Mochi feels, listens and responds to users' emotions with gentle movements, sounds and haptic feedback. Its fluffy, cloud-soft texture and soulful eyes bring a vibrant personality to life. Mochi is a living example of how companionship was always meant to be this simple.

ZTE's intelligent ecosystem is built on its leadership in connectivity. As the world No.1 in 5G FWA & MBB market share for four consecutive years, ZTE continues to pioneer with its latest 5G-A and Wi-Fi 7 innovations, highlighting ZTE G5 Ultra, the world's first AI-powered 5G-A flagship CPE; ZTE G5 Max Wi-Fi, the world's first 30dBi Wi-Fi 7 mmWave CPE; and ZTE U60 Pro, the world's fastest Wi-Fi 7 5G Mobile WiFi. These advancements solidify ZTE's role in shaping a more connected and intelligent world.

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

ZTE Corporation

Communications

Email: ZTE.press.release@zte.com.cn