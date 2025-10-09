SINGAPORE, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore Post (SingPost) today launched a Young Philatelists School Programme for Singapore schools. The launch, officiated by Ms Low Yen Ling, Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth & Trade and Industry, coincided with World Post Day and marked the Company's dual celebration with Singapore's 60th anniversary.

"Stamps are more than just a means of postage; they are miniature works of art and historical milestones that tell stories of who we are, where we've been, and what we have achieved as a nation. It's a powerful way to engage our youth and ensure that valuable skills like curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking are not lost in the digital age," said Ms Neo Su Yin, Group Chief Operating Officer, SingPost.

The Young Philatelists School Programme

The new programme aims to enable schools to leverage the educational potential of stamps to spark curiosity in students. Stamps open windows to national identity, history, culture, geography, design and communication. By studying them, students can bridge the gap between traditional knowledge and modern learning, gaining new perspectives on the world around them. Schools keen to start a philately club can approach SingPost for a "starter pack" of stamps. These resources will enable schools to set up their own clubs and inspire students to discover the rich stories behind each stamp.

In January 2026, Sengkang Green Primary School will pilot the programme. The school will launch the Young Philatelist Club a Co-Curricular Activity (CCA) for students in Primary 3 and above.

"The Young Philatelist Club is not just about stamp collecting but about the study of stamps," said Mr. Gau Poh Teck, Principal of Sengkang Green Primary School, an avid philatelist. "Stamps tell a story, and a well-curated local collection transforms stamp collecting into a pathway for self-directed learning, and an immersive exploration of our nation's past and present," he added.

Mr Gau added that the programme closely aligns with the school's mission to nurture positive learning dispositions in the students. "Learning dispositions are habits of the mind which are important to promote the joy of lifelong learning. At Sengkang Green Primary, we hope to nurture in our students a sense of curiosity, knowledge of the world, grit, inventiveness, appreciation and engagement that will serve them throughout their lives. Through the study of stamps, students can research historical and cultural contexts, learn to pay attention to details, strengthen their communication skills, and embark on their own journeys of discovery that extend beyond the classroom," he explained.

SingPost to launch Digital Resource Hub

SingPost is also building up a digital repository of national stamps which will help schools, and the general public access the archives of Singapore national stamps with greater ease. "We hope to be able to unveil this digital resource hub in 2026, which will be a repository for everyone, showcasing part of our national heritage," added Ms. Neo. "These programmes are an investment in Singapore's future launched as we celebrate our nation's 60th Anniversary and World Post Day. We hope these initiatives will leave a lasting impression by inspiring students to make their mark on Singapore's future."

60 Years in 60 Stamps: A public Exhibition

From 10-12 October, SingPost will host an SG60 philatelic exhibition at the Temasek Shophouse on Orchard Road, providing a unique opportunity for Singaporeans to reflect on the nation's remarkable journey through the philatelic lens. This is one of the first events taking place at the newly reopened Temasek Shophouse, chosen as its mission as a social impact hub - focused on building connected communities - aligns with SingPost's objective of celebrating Singapore's philatelic heritage.

The Visual Arts Center across the road will also house an exhibition organised and sponsored by the Association of Singapore Philatelists and co-organised by the Singapore Philatelic Society, the Singapore Stamp Club and Zui You Philatelic Society. Having both events running in tandem provides visitors a comprehensive range to enjoy and appreciate Singapore philately.

How to Join the Young Philatelists School Programme

