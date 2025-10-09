- Driving the next wave of AI innovation through high-performance inference at the edge

SINGAPORE, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenlayer, the world's first hyperconnected cloud, today announced the launch of Zenlayer Distributed Inference at Tech Week – Cloud & AI Infra Show in Singapore, a one-stop, instant-deployment platform built to power high-performance AI inference on a massive global scale.

As AI applications are proliferating across industries and geographies, two challenges continue to limit their scalability. On one hand, costly GPUs are often left idle due to uneven workloads, wasting investment while causing unpredictable inference response times. On the other, orchestrating models and resources across regions remains highly complex, leading to latency gaps and inconsistent inference performance.

Zenlayer's Distributed Inference directly addresses these issues. The platform integrates Zenlayer's globally distributed compute infrastructure with a set of inference optimization techniques spanning scheduling, routing, networking, and memory management to maximize inference performance at the edge. With broad model support, ready-to-use frameworks, and real-time monitoring, the platform streamlines operations and accelerates model deployment, making it easier than ever to scale inference on a global level.

"Inference is where AI delivers real value, but it's also where efficiency and performance challenges become increasingly visible," said Joe Zhu, Founder & CEO of Zenlayer. "By combining our hyperconnected infrastructure with distributed inference technology, we're making it possible for AI providers and enterprises to deploy and scale models instantly, globally, and cost-effectively."

What sets Zenlayer apart is that, instead of requiring customers to manage infrastructure or integrate low-level optimizations, the company provides elastic GPU access, automated orchestration across 300+ PoPs globally, and a private backbone that reduces latency by up to 40%. The result is simple, scalable, real-time inference delivered closer to end users—allowing organizations to focus on building applications while Zenlayer handles the complexity of global deployment.

As AI continues to reshape industries, the ability to deliver instant, real-time intelligence anywhere in the world will be essential. Zenlayer Distributed Inference marks a major step forward in bringing that capability to reality. Along with this new offering, Zenlayer is developing a broader portfolio of AI-ready services to unlock the full potential of AI at the edge.

Zenlayer is the hyperconnected cloud that enables high-speed, efficient and reliable data moves for AI on a globally distributed compute platform. Businesses utilize Zenlayer's on-demand compute and networking services to deploy and run applications at the edge. With 300+ points of presence across 50 countries, 180+ Tbps of global network bandwidth and over 10,000 direct connections to network and cloud providers, Zenlayer helps businesses reach 85% of the internet population within 25 ms.

