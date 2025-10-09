VT Markets Unveils Plans for AI-Powered Strategy to Turbocharge Next Chapter of Growth

SYDNEY, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VT Markets, a leading multi-asset broker, announced plans to introduce an AI-powered growth strategy designed to elevate trading performance, strengthen client protection, and transform user experience. The strategy was revealed during the high-profile VT Markets Dubai Week Gala Night that brought together industry leaders, partners, and traders.

As financial markets become increasingly complex, VT Markets' upcoming AI integration aims to address key challenges for retail traders, including decision-making, risk management, and education. More than a technological upgrade, the strategy underscores the company's long-term commitment to its clients and the industry.

Ross Maxwell, Global Strategy Operations Lead shared: "We're harnessing AI to deliver sharper insights, faster execution, and smarter support - helping traders navigate market dynamics with confidence, while staying true to the trust and transparency our brand is built on." He added: "We're also using AI to boost internal efficiency and productivity so we can deliver products and services at the highest standards."

Upcoming Tech and AI-Powered Innovations

As the financial landscape continues to evolve, VT Markets' AI strategy reinforces its position as an industry leader, combining innovation with its legacy of trust as it enters a new era of smarter, more empowering trading experiences.