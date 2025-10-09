SHANGHAI, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 27, the 25th China International Industry Fair (CIIF 2025), themed "New Industrialization & Smart Manufacturing Resilience", concluded successfully at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai.

Over the course of five days, the event brought together more than 3,000 exhibitors from 28 countries and regions, featured 10 high-level forums and nearly 300 thematic activities, and unveiled over 1,000 new technologies and exhibits for the first time. Among these were nearly 400 representative achievements across five "extremes": ultra‑large, ultra‑small, ultra‑light, ultra‑intelligent, and ultra‑precise. One CIIF Special Award, 10 CIIF Awards, and 12 CIIF Professional Awards were also announced. CIIF 2025 showcased the development trends of advanced, intelligent, and green manufacturing, presented cutting-edge global industrial technology achievements, highlighted the strong resilience of China's industrial economy, and underscored the innovative vitality of China's industrial system in responding to global transformations.

By 2:00 p.m. on the closing day, the fair had attracted 224,000 trade visits from 133 countries and regions — an 11% increase compared with the same period of the previous edition. Online exposure reached 2.314 billion, up 71.28% year-on-year. This year's edition of CIIF set new records for exhibitor numbers, exhibition area, visitor attendance, and overall impact, underscoring the fair's strong brand appeal and communication reach.

At CIIF, technology was not merely an exhibit, but a practical, transferable, and collaborative factor of production. Industrial robots were no longer just cold, mechanical executors but "intelligent coworkers" capable of environmental perception, autonomous decision-making, and even multi-robot collaboration.

Chang Li, Vice President of Jaka Robotics, noted that this was the company's seventh participation in CIIF. While unveiling its new generation of robots, the company also took the opportunity to learn from peers, accelerate the integration of upstream and downstream of the industrial chain, and build an innovative ecosystem.

Xiao Song, Chairman of Siemens China, remarked that the true implementation of industrial AI begins with accurately identifying application scenarios and succeeds when technology, data, and industrial know-how are deeply integrated. Siemens presented nearly 20 AI-related products and solutions, including its next-generation smart assembly equipment for new energy vehicles — the first pilot application in China of Siemens' generative industrial AI assistant.

A representative from Xingye Materials, which made its debut at this year's CIIF, shared that within the first three days of the fair, visitors from countries such as the United States, South Korea, Brazil, Serbia, and Pakistan had shown great interest and clear purchasing intentions for the company's intelligent foldable solar tracking power system.

Hymson, the "star exhibitor" of Hall 2, showcased with an oversized booth of nearly 1,000 square meters this year. According to the company, the exhibition proved highly fruitful, with multiple key products signed for purchase on the spot. Meanwhile, the Industrial Machine Tool + Hundreds of Industries and Enterprises (Shanghai) event released the Shanghai Industrial Machine Tool Industry Capability Handbook, along with 100 demand lists and 200 supply lists. Over 80 cooperative projects were facilitated, with signed contracts exceeding RMB 3 billion.

Robert Mitrofan, Chief Representative of the BUSINESS ROMANIA in China, attended CIIF for the second consecutive year. Serving as a "CIIF Overseas Promotion Ambassador," he commented from a global perspective on Chinese manufacturing, stating that industrial robots were one of the highlights of this year's fair, and that the remarkable achievements China has made in high-tech manufacturing within a short period are truly impressive.

CIIF 2025 was not only a tribute to industrial civilization but also a preview of the future of industry. As Ding Han, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, put it: "Today's exhibits are tomorrow's industries." Chinese industry is transforming from a technology follower into a key participant and leader in global innovation. It will continue to deepen openness and cooperation, accelerate the empowerment of new industrial productivity, and contribute Chinese wisdom and strength to global industrial development.