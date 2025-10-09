Honored for her leadership in driving innovation & growth

SINGAPORE and HONG KONG, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Consulting Group (BCG) is proud to announce that Carol Liao, Managing Director and Senior Partner; Chair, Greater China, has been named to the Fortune Most Powerful Women Asia 2025 list. The recognition honors 100 outstanding women leaders who are shaping the future of business, society, and culture across the region.

In its third year, Fortune's Most Powerful Women in Asia celebrates diversity – from the region's most powerful boardrooms to the arenas of culture, sport, and public life, with women leaders setting Asia's agenda and shaping its future. This year's honorees include 28 women in global or regional roles at Fortune Global 500 companies and six who serve as CEO, Chairman and other C-Suite roles at Fortune Southeast Asia 500 firms.

"It is an honor to be recognized among so many inspiring and accomplished women who are leading the way in business and beyond," said Carol Liao, Managing Director and Senior Partner; Chair, BCG Greater China. "This recognition marks a meaningful milestone in a journey shaped by curiosity, resilience, and a constant drive to grow. Through BCG's CEO Advisory, I've had the privilege of learning from and supporting CEOs as they navigate complexity, which reminds me that true leadership is about empowering others. Standing alongside extraordinary women reinforces my belief in what we can build together — more open dialogue, stronger platforms for collective impact, and greater opportunities for the next generation to lead boldly."

Commenting on her recognition, Yasushi Sasaki, BCG Asia Pacific Chair, said, "Carol embodies the leadership qualities that define the future of business in Asia: resilience, vision, and an unwavering commitment to people and purpose. Her recognition on Fortune's Most Powerful Women Asia 2025 list is a testament to her impact on clients, colleagues, and the broader business community."

Carol, the first woman Chair of BCG Greater China, brings three decades of consulting experience to her role. Under her leadership, BCG Greater China has grown to nearly 1,000 professionals and expanding its portfolio of top-tier clients across industries from digital transformation to climate and sustainability. She also spearheaded BCG's CEO Advisory Program in Asia-Pacific, a premier platform that has supported over 500 CEOs and CXOs globally in navigating strategic challenges during times of volatility. She frequently speaks at top forums including the World Economic Forum, Boao Forum for Asia, APEC Business Council Forums, and China Development Forum, and serves on the steering committee of Mulan Club, China's leading network for women business leaders.

To celebrate the MPW Asia 2025 honorees, Fortune will be hosting an award ceremony and leaders' breakfast at the Fortune Innovation Forum in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on November 17 - 18.

The full MPW Asia 2025 list is available at Fortune.com/asia

