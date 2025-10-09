Challenges Impacting Bhutan’s Gross National Happiness in the 21st Century

BANGKOK, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bhutan's Gross National Happiness (GNH) has captured global attention as a unique development philosophy, emphasizing holistic well-being over mere economic metrics. Yet, as Mr. Namgay Tshering, Former Finance Minister of Bhutan and alumnus of Chulalongkorn University's Master of Public Health program, points out, the concept often raises questions: "People tend to ask whether every Bhutanese is happy. GNH is not about individual happiness alone—it's about collective wellbeing, sustainability, and inclusivity."

When Happiness Meets Real-World Pressures

"People tend to ask whether every Bhutanese is happy."

Bhutan faces modern pressures that test the resilience of its happiness-centric model. The country remains largely import-driven, leaving it vulnerable to global economic shocks and inflationary pressures. Tourism, once a cornerstone of the economy, is still recovering from the pandemic, and over-reliance on any single sector proved risky. Technological advancements, while offering opportunities, also pose societal challenges. As Tshering notes, youth may struggle to make rational decisions in the digital age, requiring careful oversight and education.

Turning Vision into Sustainable Action

To address these challenges, Bhutan has embraced sustainable policies and diversified its economy. During his tenure as Finance Minister, Tshering developed public financial management and debt policies as well as enacted taxation laws—all evaluated through the GNH framework to ensure meaningful, sustainable growth. Beyond governance, Bhutan has launched visionary projects such as the Gelephu Mindfulness City, championed by His Majesty the Fifth King. The city integrates nature conservation, spirituality, economic growth, and good governance, serving as a global model of mindful urban development.

Moreover, Bhutan invests heavily in youth development programs to ensure that young citizens grow to be healthy, sensible, and responsible individuals, capable of embracing technology while preserving cultural values. Tshering continues to mentor the next generation, guiding them toward balanced, impactful lives.

Redefining Leadership for a Changing World

Reflecting on leadership, Tshering emphasizes a holistic approach: academic excellence alone does not make a leader. "Embrace a wholesome education—go beyond the curriculum, explore different perspectives, and understand global dynamics," he advises.

His career exemplifies this philosophy, blending national service with international experience at the World Health Organization, World Bank, and Global Fund.

Shaping Perspectives and Inspiring Action

After his undergraduate studies in Bhutan, Tshering pursued a Master of Public Health at Chulalongkorn University, Thailand's oldest and most prestigious institution. He credits Chula for providing not just academic knowledge, but a global perspective: "I could discuss policies, meet colleagues from different countries, and hear about their experiences. It has been a driving force behind my success."

Through his work, Tshering demonstrates how Chula alumni contribute to society on both national and international stages, applying knowledge with purpose, compassion, and a commitment to sustainable development

Read the full article at: https://www.chula.ac.th/en/highlight/260992/

Watch the video for this story: https://youtu.be/a10uzeJb27g

*********************************

About Chulalongkorn University

Chulalongkorn University has made the world's top 50 university list for employment outcomes, which reflects both the high employment rate and work ability of Chula graduates. The university is also listed as the best in Thailand for the 15th Consecutive Year (since 2009), according to the newly released QS World University Rankings 2024, putting Chula at 211th in the world, up from 244th last year.

Social Media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChulalongkornUniversity

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/chulauniversity