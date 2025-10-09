LONDON, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --The list of The World's 50 Best Bars 2025, sponsored by Perrier, was revealed at a live awards ceremony in Hong Kong. The annual event once again united the global bar community for its 17th edition in recognition of the outstanding achievements of their peers.

For the full 1-50 list, click here.

Nestled in Hong Kong's Central district, Bar Leone is built on the philosophy of 'cocktail popolari' – or 'cocktails for the people' – paying tribute to the neighbourhood bars of Rome, where locals gather for coffee, aperitivi and casual conversation. Co-founder Lorenzo Antinori's goal was to strip away the complexity of modern mixology and return to simple, high-quality drinks served with warmth and precision.

Other bars in the top five are Mexico City's Handshake Speakeasy (No.2), Barcelona's Sips (No.3) and Paradiso (No.4) and London's Tayēr + Elementary (No.5).

Emma Sleight, Head of Content for The World's 50 Best Bars, says: "It is a delight to unveil Bar Leone as The World's Best Bar 2025, sponsored by Perrier. This achievement is the first time a bar from Asia has claimed the top spot and testament to the commitment of Bar Leone in redefining hospitality excellence. We are honoured to spotlight the diversity of the global bar landscape and raise a glass to every bar that has earned their place in the list."

