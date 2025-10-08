NEW DELHI, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegatron 5G, a new business unit of Pegatron, a globally leading manufacturing company announces its participation at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, the nation's largest digital technology event with the theme "Innovation: The Engine of India's Progress", Pegatron 5G will play the role of supplying advanced 5G technology in accelerating transformation across industries thus paving the way for Viksit Bharat 2047.

At this year's IMC, Pegatron 5G will showcase its 5G Radio portfolio and will launch its indoor O-RAN Radio unit - PR1450, and integrated small cell - PS1400 which are planned to be manufactured in Pegatron factory in the very near future, demonstrating our commitment to Make in India. Additionally, we will also showcase our new high-power Open RAN Radio Unit PR2850. The strong commitment to the Indian market will be highlighted by live demos and innovation including:

RedCap: the integration of PG5200, Muscat, MD200, PR1450, and PS1400 - designed to provide a cost-effective and power-efficient way to connect industrial and IoT devices to 5G networks. RedCap devices are simpler, with reduced RF chain complexity and lower bandwidth requirements. For network operators or enterprise/private networks, simpler devices and reduced throughput demands can reduce infrastructure and ongoing operational costs.

Edge AI/PEGAVERSE: involves collaborations and proprietary Digital Twin technology to provide comprehensive infrastructure for smart manufacturing and other vertical industries.

Network in Radio (NiR): We integrate with radio and third-party core network functionalities into a single, compact unit for efficient and lightweight deployments suitable for deployments for example with emergency, security services.

"India is one of the most dynamic markets in the world, and the policy of Make in India has provided opportunities for overseas investment in the country. By showcasing the full range of our 5G communication products, we aim to empower emergency response, enable energy savings, and support all AIoT applications with smarter, faster, and more reliable connectivity." said CY Feng, General Manager, Pegatron Communication Products Business Group.

Further strengthening its presence in India, Pegatron 5G is also collaborating with solution partners such as Radisys, HPE, MaxLinear, Metanoia, Aethertek, Flexsol and Techphosis to expand coverage, offerings, and create new opportunities in alignment with India's digital transformation roadmap. All cutting-edge solutions and LIVE Demos are available at stand Hall 1, #D10 where you can experience how innovation continues to drive India's connected future.

About Pegatron 5G

Pegatron 5G draws on the expertise of PEGATRON, a global leader in electronics manufacturing. Established in 2018, Pegatron 5G focuses on O-RAN-compliant solutions for private networks and industrial transformation. Our product portfolio includes 5G radios, Integrated Small Cells, servers, networking equipment, and CPE devices, leveraging edge computing and network management capabilities.

For more information, please visit https://5g.pegatroncorp.com/