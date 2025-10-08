Extract and synthesize insights from 1.75M+ Advisors and 60K+ expert transcripts in a single platform.

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidepoint, a leading global expert network, today announced the launch of Guidepoint360 and AskGP, it's new consolidated workspace and conversational AI assistant designed to streamline and elevate the entire research journey by centralizing your Guidepoint content and surfacing insights faster.

Built to reduce noise and accelerate discovery, Guidepoint360 represents a significant step forward in how clients leverage expert intelligence, bringing together:

"Today's decision-makers need precise, validated answers to help them navigate the way forward," said Albert Sebag, CEO of Guidepoint. "With Guidepoint360 and AskGP, we're helping teams move from questions to confident decisions faster and with less friction."

This latest advancement underscores Guidepoint's focus on harnessing cutting-edge technology to accelerate access to knowledge. By putting innovation at the center of the research process, Guidepoint360 has the potential to transform how investors, management consultants, and companies incorporate expert intelligence into their decision-making.

"Guidepoint360 demonstrates that AI's most meaningful impact is in enhancing, not replacing, expert research," said Kaushik Deka, Guidepoint's Chief Technology and AI Officer. " With AskGP, clients get instant synthesis with citations so users can see why an answer is right, not just what it is, all within the compliance standards they rely on Guidepoint for."

