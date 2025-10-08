Expanding Capability and New Products to Drive Revenue Growth

MetaOptics Ltd made a strong market debut on the Catalist Board of the SGX-ST following its successful listing on 9 September 2025, with its share price surging by up to 25% on the first day of trading, closing at S$0.24 per share, significantly above the issue price of S$0.20 per share.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the first month since its successful listing, shares of MetaOptics Ltd (the "Company" or "MetaOptics", together with its subsidiary, the "Group") remained actively traded, reaching highs of S$0.75 per share and settling above S$0.70 per share by mid-September 2025. As of market close on 8 October 2025, the Company's market capitalisation stood firm at approximately S$113.3 million, reflecting the robust investor confidence, strong market interest in its proprietary metaoptics technologies, and confidence in its future growth prospects.

On top of the encouraging share price movement, the Company recently announced on 24 September 2025 the plan to improve its regional production and product development capabilities in Taoyuan, Taiwan. As Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mr. Mark Thng noted, the expanded capability, along with the proximity to Taiwan's semiconductor hub, enables better partner support, faster product iteration, faster turnaround, and scalable integration for its global customers.

Specifically, the Company plans to deploy additional Direct Laser Writers ("DLW") and automatic testers at the site in Taiwan, allowing the Company to meet growing market demand for metalenses while accelerating the innovative development of next-generation optical solutions. Leveraging its advanced metalens solutions with demonstrated nanofabrication capability down to 150nm and below, MetaOptics aims to be one of the pioneers in Co-Packaged Optics ("CPO"), which promises to revolutionize AI infrastructure by advancing light-based data transmission.

MetaOptics' investment in production technology — such as its industry-leading DLW precision of a minimum line width of 90nm — positions the Company at the forefront of optical miniaturization and scalability. The aforesaid strategic moves, complemented by collaborations with major semiconductor OEMs and ongoing expansion efforts into strategic overseas locations, demonstrate MetaOptics' commitment to long-term innovation and sustainable growth.

On 3 October 2025, MetaOptics entered into a development agreement with a leading South Korean consumer electronics company, for the design and development of metalens modules. The Company has also submitted sample metalens modules for evaluation and provided quotations for prototyping and mass production to a German automotive company, and is concurrently engaging a leading American consumer electronics company on potential metalens applications, and discussions remaining ongoing.

The Company is also pushing further on product development. In 2026, MetaOptics is poised to deliver several major product innovations, reinforcing its role as a market disruptor. Firstly, recent test runs demonstrate that the Company's rectangular metalens design could potentially achieve impressive full-color imaging, further validating its technical leadership in advanced metaoptics. This rectangular metalens design has also been submitted for consideration at the CES Innovation Awards 2026 program, an annual competition honouring design and engineering in consumer technology products. In addition, the upcoming Pico Projector 2.0 allows for a package size that is approximately half of the current model, setting a new industry benchmark and making it one of the smallest projectors worldwide. On top of that, the Company is also gearing up for the launch of the first ultra-thin demonstration smartphone equipped with a metalens camera and non-contact fingerprint module, both precisely engineered so that camera modules no longer protrude from the device casing. This breakthrough is set to address a ubiquitous cosmetic drawback of current smartphone designs, underscoring MetaOptics' capacity to reshape the high-growth consumer segment.

These product and equipment milestones are expected to drive an unprecedented leap in the financial performance of the Group. The anticipated increase in production capacity and product innovation is expected to materially boost the Group's revenue for the current financial year ending 31 December 2025, as compared to the previous financial year ended 31 December 2024, strengthening MetaOptics' competitive edge, and boosting its attractiveness to investors seeking opportunities in high-growth and technology-driven sectors.

About MetaOptics Ltd

MetaOptics Ltd (Catalist: 9MT) is a leading-edge semiconductor optics company pioneering glass-based metalens solutions enhanced by AI-driven image processing. Using advanced optical design and a scalable 12-inch DUV lithography process, it powers next-generation applications in CPO, mobile, AR VR, automotive and other emerging markets. Headquartered in Singapore, MetaOptics aims to deliver high-performance optics with the reliability and scalability demanded by today's most innovative technology brands. For sales inquiries, please contact sales@metaoptics.sg.

