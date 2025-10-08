Second Century Fund (C2F) Fuels Chula’s Momentum on Path to World-Class University Status

BANGKOK, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Determined to cement its place among the world's leading universities, Chulalongkorn University will allocate nearly 700 million baht (USD 19 million) in 2025 through its flagship Second Century Fund (C2F) to support more than 1,000 scholarships for PhD candidates, postdoctoral fellows, and students.

Since its inception in 2019, the C2F has awarded over 3,300 scholarships and financed more than 3,000 research projects, driving Chula's ambition to achieve world-class recognition while delivering tangible benefits for Thai society.

From Commercial Income to Academic Excellence

The fund was established in 2013 following the renewal of Bangkok's MBK Center lease, when the university council resolved to reinvest property revenues into education and research. Prof. Emeritus Dr. Khunying Suchada Kiranandana, then Council Chair, spearheaded the vision of using commercial income to secure Chula's long-term academic leadership.

"The aim has always been to support scholarship and innovation that elevate Chula while addressing social and economic challenges," said Prof. Dr. Buncha Pulpoka, Assistant to the President for Research Development.

Research With Global Impact

C2F has supported groundbreaking projects such as:

Investing in Future Leaders

Scholarships cover High-Potential PhD awards, postdoctoral fellowships, top professor grants, and research abroad opportunities. Recipients are expected to publish in Tier 1 or Q1 journals, with many also presenting at leading global conferences.

Acceptance into such journals is notoriously competitive—rejection rates often exceed 90 percent—yet scholars backed by C2F have consistently succeeded, expanding Thailand's presence in international research.

Looking Ahead

Budgeted through 2029, the fund will continue to prioritize three strategies: cultivating top research talent, expanding the CU Power Grant for both faculty-led and strategic initiatives, and promoting research aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

With its Second Century Fund as a cornerstone, Chulalongkorn University is building momentum toward world-class university status while ensuring its research creates lasting value at home and abroad.

For more information about the Second Century Fund (C2F) and scholarship opportunities, visit https://c2f.chula.ac.th/.

Read the full article at https://www.chula.ac.th/en/highlight/260893/