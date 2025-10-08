North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held talks with Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith in Pyongyang on Tuesday, North Korean state media KCNA said on Wednesday.

Kim personally came out to greet Thongloun in a welcome ceremony that included top officials, a cheering crowd and a 21-gun salute, and the two leaders discussed strengthening mutual cooperation between their countries before Kim gave a banquet for the Laotian delegation, KCNA said.

Thongloun is visiting North Korea for celebrations commemorating the country's ruling party on October 10, a rare trip by a foreign head of state to a country under heavy international sanctions for its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes and that maintains restrictions on foreign visitors.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Vietnam's Communist Party chief To Lam are also expected to visit Pyongyang for the celebrations later in the week. (Reuters)