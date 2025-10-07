WUHU, China, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From 17 to 21 October, guided by the spirit of "With Creating With Love", 2025 Chery International User Summit will open in Wuhu as scheduled.

As a world-class green and intelligent mobility enterprise, Chery Group will, over five days, redefine industrial value benchmarks and present a comprehensive vision of the future ecosystem — founded on human–machine collaboration, user co-creation, and ecological sharing.

A Trusted Intelligent Assistant — AiMOGA Redefines Human–Machine Collaboration

One of the highlights of the conference will be Chery Group's breakthrough in robotics.

The much-anticipated AiMOGA robot will make its debut, demonstrating multimodal environmental perception, autonomous navigation, dexterous manipulation, and specialised Q&A capabilities powered by Chery Group's proprietary AI model.

This represents more than a display of technology — it symbolises how Chery Group's automotive DNA empowers the robotics industry.

Drawing on decades of expertise in precision manufacturing, quality management, and system integration, Chery Group is introducing automotive-grade standards into the field of service robotics, driving the transformation from laboratory innovation to scalable commercialisation.

At the event, robots will act as intelligent guides interacting naturally with participants. The Robot Dog Challenge will also energise the venue, offering a glimpse into a future where robots become trusted intelligent companions woven seamlessly into daily life.

17.72 Million "Invisible Product Managers" Co-Create and Drive the Evolution of the Ecosystem

At the heart of the conference lies the concept of user sovereignty. Chery Group's 17.72 million global users are its most valuable ecological assets — the "invisible product managers" who now take centre stage.

At The Dream Drive, Created for You (KOC Forum), users will share insights on brand development, products, and ownership benefits, co-defining Chery's future direction.

During the automotive long-distance tests and performance events, participants will experience flagship models from CHERY, EXEED, OMODA&JAECOO, iCAUR, LEPAS and LUXEED, tackling complex driving conditions while generating authentic user data that drives continuous product refinement.

Through Chery Brand Factory Visits, participants will explore how Chery's intelligent manufacturing turns co-creation ideas into precise industrial reality.

This evolution marks Chery's shift from feedback collection to a two-way partnership — an open, shared ecosystem forming a community of shared value and future between the brand and its users.

More than Cars — Co-Building a Better Ecological Future

In terms of energy strategy, Chery Group will unveil its new-generation Super Hybrid technology, once again setting the industry's benchmark for energy efficiency and offering greener, more powerful driving experiences.

Yet this is only one dimension of Chery's vision for intelligent energy. Through experiences such as Ride Green Life, participants will feel how technology and nature can coexist in harmony.

At the same time, Chery Group will continue to collaborate with global partners, including UNICEF, to address international ecological protection — elevating sustainability from corporate responsibility to a shared global action.

2025 Chery International User Summit stands as a profound statement: An open, symbiotic and intelligent new era of mobility is emerging. Human–machine collaboration, user co-creation and ecological sharing will define the future of travel.

This October, from Wuhu to the world, the conference will ignite a celebration of ideas and technology — reshaping the global value landscape of the automotive industry.