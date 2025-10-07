RebuilderAI on the Global Stage: Design-to-Manufacture AI Redefines 3D Workflows

Selected among the 2025 global top startups in Singapore's Slingshot Top 250, Saudi Arabia's EWC 2025 Top 250, and Europe's Sber500 Top 25, expanding an end-to-end design-to-manufacture 3D workflow

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The rise of generative AI is redefining how products are imagined, designed, and brought to life. In industries such as footwear, apparel, and accessories, brands and creators are under increasing pressure to validate ideas quickly and move them toward commercialization. Traditionally, product design has involved a long and fragmented process. A concept would start as a 2D sketch, move to 3D modeling and simulation, and finally into pattern making and production documentation. Misalignments between 2D designers and pattern makers often became evident only after physical samples were produced, resulting in lost time, higher costs, and inefficiencies. To bridge this gap, many companies are recognizing the importance of establishing a unified 3D foundation early in the design stage.

Design-to-Manufacture AI addresses this challenge by connecting design and production in a continuous workflow. RebuilderAI's VRING:ON exemplifies this innovation. The platform enhances creativity, enables diverse design exploration, and visualizes how a product will appear in real life within two minutes as a fully generated 3D model. The resulting 3D data can be transformed into production-ready patterns and work orders or used for physical simulations to assess manufacturability. Together with VRIN 3D, which converts images and scans into precise 3D content, VRING:ON establishes an integrated pipeline that connects 3D capture, generation, validation, manufacturing simulation, and content creation into a seamless process.

RebuilderAI has also advanced its technology through real-world collaborations. The company is working with global footwear brands to generate accurate 3D data for shoe design and simulation. In the footwear industry, where the relationships between lasts, uppers, materials, and manufacturing processes are highly complex, the accuracy of 3D data directly influences commercial success. Insights gained from these partnerships show that AI is not only learning the language of design but also translating it into the language of manufacturing, delivering data that can directly drive production.

RebuilderAI's progress has earned recognition on the global stage. The company was selected for Singapore's Slingshot Top 250, Saudi Arabia's Entrepreneurship World Cup 2025 Top 250, and Europe's Sber500 Top 25. Each program evaluates innovation, market potential, and scalability, while offering exposure to global investors and enterprise partnerships. This international recognition underscores confidence in RebuilderAI's agentic AI approach, which enables the creation of production-ready 3D designs from conceptual ideas. It also strengthens the company's momentum as it expands its business across North America and other global markets.

RebuilderAI plans to enhance its personalized generation engine that learns designer preferences and company-specific data to deliver customized 3D creation experiences. The company is also extending its roadmap into manufacturing automation and commerce integration, unifying design review, simulation, and content production on a single data backbone. This strategy is aimed at accelerating product development and improving commercialization success by turning every creative decision into a production-aware one. A company spokesperson stated that RebuilderAI's mission is to establish generative 3D as a technology that builds, not just visualizes, and to strengthen partnerships and customer collaborations to expand its presence in the U.S. market.

RebuilderAI has developed a generative 3D AI platform that converts photos, sketches, and text prompts into manufacturable 3D data. The company operates two complementary services. VRIN 3D provides image-based 3D scanning and generative creation, while VRING:ON delivers an end-to-end workflow that spans design, simulation, and content production. Having demonstrated efficiency and commercial value through partnerships with international brands and manufacturing partners, RebuilderAI is now actively expanding into the U.S. market and seeking collaborators interested in building custom AI solutions optimized for their internal design-to-manufacture processes.