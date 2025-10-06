From Hollywood A-lister Adrien Brody to Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, here are all the celebrities spotted in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The NBA Abu Dhabi Games presented by ADQ returned to Abu Dhabi on 2 and 4 October, bringing world-class basketball and global stars to Etihad Arena, Yas Island. Fans enjoyed preseason matchups between longtime rivals, New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers, making their first-ever appearance in the region.

Courtside buzz matched the on-court action, with celebrities filling the front rows. American favourites included actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, model Abby Champion, Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe Award–winning actor Kiefer Sutherland, Victoria Justice, actors Adrien Brody & Barry Keoghan, and TV host & director Steve Harvey. British rapper Central Cee and England football legend John Terry also joined the crowd.

Adding to the global lineup, Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh brought his trademark energy to Etihad Arena, greeting fans and cheering courtside, while singer Badshah and cricketer Rashid Khan were also spotted enjoying the games. K-pop idols Chenle and WINWIN delighted their fans with appearances, and regional stars added to the star-studded atmosphere, including Emirati actor Ahmed Sharif and Lebanese actress Nadine Nassib Njeim.

The arena also welcomed basketball personalities, including streetball legend The Professor, YouTube basketball creator Jesser, and basketball influencer MK, who engaged with fans courtside and added an extra layer of basketball excitement to the event.

Beyond the arena, Abu Dhabi set the scene for some downtime. Adrien Brody explored Louvre Abu Dhabi, taking in the city's art and architecture, while Victoria Justice has shared moments from her visit, exploring Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Fans also enjoyed interactive zones, city-wide events, and appearances by NBA players and Legends at the NBA District. The NBA Abu Dhabi Games is part of a wider year-round calendar of global sporting events taking place in the emirate.

With the arena buzzing, global stars courtside, and fans treated to world-class basketball, the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 delivered a week to remember. For more information on global sporting events in Abu Dhabi, visit visitabudhabi.ae/en/events.

