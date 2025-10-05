Macao Week at the China Pavilion, World Expo 2025 Osaka Opens

OSAKA, Japan, Oct. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Macao Week at the China Pavilion of World Expo 2025 Osaka opened on October 3 at the China Pavilion in the Expo 2025 Osaka site. Themed "Experience Macao", the three-day event (October 2-4) features creative exhibitions, business exchanges, cultural performances, and interactive experience, serving as a significant window to showcase Macao's development achievements to the world.

Inside the pavilion, several themed zones are set up: The "Macao Impressions" zone uses digital imagery to present UNESCO World Heritage sites and tourism projects; the "East-West Fusion" zone dynamically displays grand scenes such as fireworks galas and food festivals; the "World Heritage Walk" zone allows visitors to virtually tour the Historic Centre of Macao and explore the textures of its heritage architecture and urban landscape through touchable interactive screens, transcending time and space. At the plaza in front of the China Pavilion, Macao's tourism mascot "Mak Mak" warmly greets guests at a photo spot, while captivating Portuguese folk dances and lion dance performances attract large crowds of tourists.

The participation of Macao Week marks the Macao SAR Government's return to the World Expo stage after 15 years since the Expo 2010 Shanghai. It is also the first time Macao has appeared on an overseas World Expo platform since its return to the motherland. The rich array of activities and exhibitions highlights Macao's unique character defined by "a base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist", conveying Macao's commitment to promoting both cultural heritage and innovation within the context of globalization. This offers a "Macao model" for building an inclusive and diverse future society.

Since its opening on April 13, the China Pavilion, with its strong and distinctive Chinese cultural elements, technologically advanced exhibitions, and a vibrant program of thematic events, has welcomed over 1.7 million visitors from around the globe.