SINGAPORE, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore Post Limited (SingPost) proudly announces the SG60 and World Post Day Philately Showcase, a landmark three-day event commemorating Singapore's 60th anniversary and celebrating the vital role of postal services. From 10 to 12 October 2025, at the heritage-rich Temasek Shophouse, Banyan Cove (28 Orchard Road), this exhibition invites the public, collectors, and history enthusiasts to journey through Singapore's nation-building story as told through its iconic stamps and postal artifacts.

Featuring a special presentation of the "60 Years in 60 Stamps" collection—which includes landmark issues like the 1st Anniversary of Independence and The Singapore Story series—the showcase offers an immersive experience into the evolution of Singapore's postal heritage and philatelic culture. Visitors can also look forward to the launch of postal heritage-themed postcards and MyStamps, exclusive event datestamps and cachets, and a curated sale of vintage and new philatelic items.

Key Event Highlights:

More than just a stamp, this is a pledge of unity. Released for the 1st Anniversary of Independence, the design features people of all races as one, determined to forge a shared identity. The symbolic backdrop of industrial and housing blocks highlights our pioneer generation's focus on national progress and a society where everyone thrives together.

The Singapore Story stamp series featured Singapore's turbulent years between 1955 to 1959, achieving self-governance from 1959 to 1963, merger with Malaysia and eventual independence from 1961 to 1965, and the birth of Singapore as a nation from 1965 onwards.

Concurrent SG60 Stamp Exhibition (10–12 October)

At the Visual Arts Centre's Exhibition Gallery, a separate SG60 Stamp Exhibition will run concurrently. Organised by the Association of Singapore Philatelists in partnership with the Singapore Philatelic Society, Singapore Stamp Club, and Zui You Philatelic Society, this three-day exhibition presents a captivating display of stamps and postal memorabilia reflecting Singapore's heritage, history, and nation-building journey.

SingPost invites all members of the public to join in this unique celebration of Singapore's postal history and to mark the nation's 60th anniversary.