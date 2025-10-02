CHANGZHOU, China, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrinaTracker, a provider of smart solar tracking solutions under Trinasolar, announced that it has received Product Carbon Footprint Certification(PCF) for Vanguard 2P tracker and Product Carbon Footprint Reduction Verification for Vanguard 1P from Bureau Veritas. Following the Vanguard 1P's PCF earlier this year, the entire Vanguard series is now independently verified for its carbon footprint performance.

The PCF for Vanguard 2P certification was conducted in accordance with ISO 14067:2018, covering the full "cradle-to-gate" lifecycle- from raw material sourcing and transportation to product manufacturing and delivery.

The assessment highlighted TrinaTracker's efforts to reduce carbon footprints, including:

The Vanguard 1P tracker had already obtained PCF Certification, and Bureau Veritas verified it achieved a reduction of more than 10% in cradle-to-gate greenhouse gas emissions within one year. This improvement was driven by design refinements and enhanced manufacturing processes, highlighting TrinaTracker's continuous progress in lowering product carbon footprints and helping customers meet increasingly stringent carbon regulations in markets such as Europe and Latin America.

With both the Vanguard 1P and 2P certified, the Vanguard series now provides credible, transparent carbon footprint data aligned with international standards. These certifications reflect TrinaTracker's commitment to integrating carbon reduction measures across sourcing, supply chain, production, and logistics, supporting the global transition to net zero.

This milestone is part of the broader sustainability strategy of Trinasolar. As a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, Trinasolar has developed the SOLAR sustainability management concept, focusing on Sustainability, Optimization, Leading, Action, and Responsibility. Full range of Trinasolar's Vertex N modules have obtained carbon footprint certifications from independent institutions, its Elementa 2 has earned full lifecycle EPD certification and Life Cycle Assessment certificate, and multiple production bases have been recognized as "Green Factories," supported by more than 40 energy-saving projects.

Looking ahead, TrinaTracker will continue working closely with partners to advance carbon reduction across the PV value chain, delivering sustainable solutions that empower customers worldwide.